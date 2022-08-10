Tuesday, August 09, 2022 by: Ethan Huff

Tags: Censored Science, chemical violence, COVID, death, deception, depopulation, elderly, genocide, great reset, immune system, immuniztions, medical violence, Plandemic, poison, research, Theo Schetters, vaccine, Vaccine deaths, vaccine wars



This article may contain statements that reflect the opinion of the author

(Natural News) A Dutch vaccinologist who has co-developed various vaccines says that those for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are exceptionally deadly.

According to Dr. Theo Schetters, one out of every 800 people over the age of 60 who gets jabbed for the Fauci Flu will die because of it. This is an astoundingly high death rate, and one that the Western media refuses to acknowledge.

As far as the American public is concerned, Chinese Virus injections are “safe and effective” and stop covid in its tracks. This is according to government officials and the media talking-heads who insist that we all need to just shut up and roll up our sleeves.

The Dutch government, Schetters says, found that excess deaths in The Netherlands are pronounced ever since the rollout of the shots under Operation Warp Speed. The timing of when they are administered as well as the number of injections also plays a role.

The recipient of the Medal of Honour of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Montpellier in France, Schetters told Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine technology that Dutch doctors are seeing “all sorts of symptoms that they do not know what it is.”

“In the Netherlands,” he added, “now it’s very clear that there is a good correlation between the number of vaccinations that are given to people and the number of people that die within a week after that,” further noting that the shots “potentially affect all organs.”

One in 800 is just short-term deaths – what about the people who die months or years from now due to the shots?

Typically with a given vaccine, there are a general set of side effects that, if they appear in a patient, are uniform and easily identifiable. This is not the case with Chinese Virus injections.

According to Schetters, covid injection adverse events are variable and many, which makes them hard to both quantify and qualify for data collection purposes. Covid jab harm “can be anything,” he says, surfacing “very difficult to a statistical level.”

“And that’s why we do analysis on all-cause mortality, because say, okay, and if we do not know what is exactly related to vaccination, of course, the coagulation problems, myocarditis, we know that, but there are many more things happening at the moment,” he added during his conversation with Malone.

“In the Netherlands now, it’s very clear that there is a good correlation between the number of vaccinations that are given to people and the number of people that die within a week after that. So let’s say in this week we gave 10,000 vaccinations. Then in this week, we have something like 125 excess [deaths] in that week.”

The correlation is so undeniable that Schetters wrote a letter to the Director of the Institute of Health in The Netherlands to notify him concerning the findings. The hope is that the country will take the matter seriously and potentially even halt all further administration of the injections.

“So what we’ve done is we have written a registered letter to the director of our Institute of Health and presenting the results and expressing my concerns,” Schetters explained about his actions.

“And just with the question, from a precautionary point of view, please reconsider vaccination strategy because I think this is a real warning. And so it’s not that everybody dies. Actually, I do a rough calculation, it’s one in 800.”

Keep in mind that these are just immediate deaths that occur within the first week post-injection. How many more people will die from the shots months or even years down the road that never get tabulated with the rest of the data?

The latest Fauci Flu-shot related news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

DailySceptic.org

NaturalNews.com