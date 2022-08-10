by daniel 9 Aug 2022

546 comments 28.1k views

116 SHARES

Why did the FBI raid Mar-a-Lago?

According to Hillary Clinton’s lawyer, the FBI raid would disqualify Trump from “holding any office” ever again.

This comes from Marc Elias, the man who was responsible for spreading the (debunked) rumors of Trump-Russia collusion.

Still, as Hillary Clinton’s top lawyer, Elias’ word has gotten the attention of many people.

Trending: Ilhan Omar Voted Out Today?

Elias points to code 18 U.S. Code § 2071:

More information below:

The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics.👇 pic.twitter.com/3BdI9NA9Az — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

Steve Bannon claims that the White House was behind the raid of Trump, and calls for the FBI to be defunded, so yes, Fox News and Steve Bannon are calling for the defunding of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/5QaYFuIpXU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 9, 2022

Follow on Telegram @WeLoveTrumpNoah

The FBI raid couldn’t have come at a more suspicious time.

First, the January 6th hearings have failed to generate anything of substance.

Second, we know that President Trump has made up his mind about running for President in 2024.

The Washington Examiner confirms this could all be a ploy to stop President Trump from running for office ever again:

With news of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago, buzz quickly bubbled up Monday evening about whether former President Donald Trump could be disqualified from office again. The FBI search of the Florida resort was related to Trump’s handling of presidential records, including classified documents, after leaving office, sources told CNN. Such reporting had Marc Elias, the top lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign who has drawn scrutiny for his role in pushing Trump-Russia collusion claims, pointing to U.S. Code Title 18, Section 2071. “The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics,” Elias said in a tweet. The passage that says anyone “having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States,” was the one he highlighted.

Despite Elias’s tweet going viral, he acknowledged in a follow-up missive that this matter could warrant a fierce leagl battle. NATIONAL POLL: Are You Happy Melania Replaced Michelle As First Lady? “Yes, I recognize the legal challenge that application of this law to a president would garner (since qualifications are set in Constitution). But the idea that a candidate would have to litigate this is during a campaign is in my view a ‘blockbuster in American politics,’” Elias said. Allies of Trump expressed suspicions that the raid was part of a political move meant to ward off another presidential run — something Trump has strongly hinted he will partake in for 2024. Steve Bannon, a former White House aide who was pardoned by Trump, noted Elias’s tweet during a call on Fox News.

So what do you think?

Did the FBI have a legitimate reason for raiding Mar-a-Lago?

Or is this a political hit job to hurt a man who truly loves this country?