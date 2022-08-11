by Jamie White Infowars August 10th 2022, 3:49 pm

Comes as Biden admin passes bill earmarking $80 billion for tax agency and adding 87,000 new enforcers to target Middle America.

Disturbing job post may explain why IRS purchased over $700,000 in ammunition in the spring.

The Internal Revenue Service just deleted a job posting page from its website detailing duties for prospective new agents, including using “deadly force if necessary” during tax audits.

The job description states:

As a Special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes. Special Agents are duly sworn law enforcement officers who are trained to “follow the money.” No matter what the source, all income earned, both legal and illegal, has the potential of becoming involved in crimes which fall within the investigative jurisdiction of the IRS Criminal Investigation. Because of the expertise required to conduct these complex financial investigations, IRS Special Agents are considered the premier financial investigators for the Federal government.

The “major duties” included in the IRS Special Agent (SA) job description require a willingness to “carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

Application includes arrests and search warrants

The Democrats view the American people as the enemy. "Special agents, who can be placed around the nation and world, have an interesting job, according to the IRS description. They are financial analysts and armed officers ready for a shootout." https://t.co/pGpqR1BmlY — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 10, 2022

Coincidentally, the Senate Democrats had just passed a $740 billion spending bill last week that expands the IRS workforce with 87,000 new agents and adds $80 billion to their annual budget, which would make the agency the largest in the federal government.

The IRS has been recently called on by Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to explain why the agency purchased $700,000 worth of ammunition in the spring.

It appears that question has been answered.