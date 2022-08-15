by Daily Mail – August 13th 2022, 6:53 am

Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.

‘Arizona has had enough,’ tweeted Doug Ducey, the Republican governor of the state, who is up for re-election in November.

‘We can’t wait any longer. The Biden administration’s lack of urgency on border security is a dereliction of duty.’

The Yuma sector of the border, 126 miles long, has seen an almost 300 percent increase in ‘border encounters’ – migrants arrested by Customs and Border Protection agents – this year, compared to the same time frame in 2021.

The spike is the highest recorded by any of the nine sectors: two in California, two in Arizona, one in New Mexico and Texas, and four solely in Texas.

Yuma has seen the third highest total number of ‘encounters’ this year – beaten only by Del Rio and the Rio Grande sectors, both in Texas.

Ducey said his state had tried to convince the White House to do more, but was frustrated.

The bright orange and yellow shipping containers are seen being moved into place on Friday

