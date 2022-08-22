Posted byBrandon Campbell August 21, 2022

World War III Is Here!

Hegemon USA is at war on Russia.

So far, it’s largely by Ukrainian proxies, their Pentagon and CIA handlers.

It’s also by direct US involvement with its forces on the ground in Ukraine and occupied parts of Donetsk.

They’re operating HIMARS and other sophisticated weapons, ones shipped by the Pentagon and CIA to Kiev while instructing Ukrainian proxies on their use.

At no time since WW II ended was the ominous risk of another global war as likely as now, what may have already begun.

Of greatest concern is possible, maybe likely, use of nukes.

If occurs, the empire of lies will launch them preemptively.

Russia earlier explained that if its national security is seriously threatened, it’ll do whatever is necessary to protect it — the UN Charter right of all nations.

The above scenario is a recipe for unthinkable nuclear war.

With dominant Biden regime hardliners escalating war on Russia by increasingly targeting its Crimean and other territory — along with repeated Ukrainian missile, UAV and artillery attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP with intent to release and spread deadly radiation across central Europe, the risk of crossing a rubicon of no return to potentially catastrophic war never greater than now.

Important below:

Today I’d like to share with you a “3-second survival hack” you can use to skyrocket your chances of protecting your loved ones during ANY crisis.

This technique is so powerful it can give you almost superhuman powers during the ugliest nightmares imaginable….

From natural disasters like earthquakes or tornadoes…

To explosive situations like mass shootings or even nationwide martial law.

And It doesn’t matter if you’re out of shape…

Or have no equipment…

This technique has been tested and proven by elite soldiers and real world “miracle” survivors from around the world.

That’s today’s reality. The train left the station.

Instead of warning about the clear and present danger, MSM press agents for wealth, power and privilege cheerlead what’s going on.

With the US-dominated West in irreversible decline — while China, Russia and other independent nations are rising in prominence on the world stage — dominant extremists in Washington are engaged in futile hail Mary attempts to turn things around by their reckless actions in support of Ukraine and Taiwan.

Instead of advancing their own interests, they’re escalating US/Western decline.

And this from noted military analyst Andrei Martyanov because of what’s going on, saying:

It’s no accident that “for the first time in history, Russians look at the combined West as poor, degenerate and uncultured.”

Since their regimes recklessly and dangerously upped the stakes against Russia, they poured countless tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons, munitions, equipment and personnel into Ukraine — futilely attempting to weaken and otherwise compromise the ability of Moscow to challenge hegemon USA’s diabolical drive for control over planet earth, its resources and populations.

According to the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, the following weapons et al were supplied to Kiev since Feb. 24, the start of Russia’s liberating SMO:

“August 8

(A)n announced $1 billion worth of security assistance to Ukraine via presidential drawdown , including:

HIMARS ammunition…(including) rocket artillery and short-range ballistic missiles.

Artillery ammunition

Javelin missiles and other anti-armor weapons

August 1

An additional $550 million of security aid via presidential drawdown, including:

HIMARS ammunition

Artillery ammunition

July 22

(A) Pentagon announced…$270 million (worth) of military aid to Ukraine, with $175 million authorized via presidential drawdown and the other $95 million coming via USAI funds. This included:

Four additional HIMARS

HIMARS ammunition

Four Command Post vehicles

Tank gun ammunition

(Loitering) Phoenix Ghost drones

July 8

(A)n additional $400 million of military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:

Four additional HIMARS

HIMARS ammunition

Artillery ammunition

July 1

(Another) $820 million of security aid, with $50 million authorized via presidential drawdown and the remaining $770 million coming via USAI funds. This included:

HIMARS ammunition

Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS)

Artillery ammunition

June 23

“(A)n additional $450 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:

Four HIMARS

Artillery ammunition

Grenade launchers

Patrol boats

June 15

(A)n additional $1 billion in lethal aid, with $350 million authorized via presidential drawdown and $650 million coming from USAI funds.

This included:

(Long-range) howitzers

Artillery ammunition

HIMARS ammunition

Two Harpoon coastal defense systems (to strike aircraft and vessels at sea)

June 1

(A)n additional $700 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:

HIMARS ammunition

Javelin missiles and other anti-armor weapons

Artillery ammunition

Four Mi-17 helicopters

May 19

“(A)n announced $100 million in lethal aid via presidential drawdown, including:

Howitzers

A congressionally approved $40 billion (in largely military aid package for Ukraine).

May 6

(A)n announced $150 million in military aid via presidential drawdown, including:

Artillery ammunition

April 21

DoD announced $800 million in further aid via presidential drawdown, including:

Howitzers

Artillery ammunition

Phoenix Ghost drones

April 13

(A)n announced $800 million in military assistance via presidential drawdown, including:

Howitzers

Artillery ammunition

(Loitering) switchblade drones

Javelin missiles and other anti-armor weapons

Armored personnel carriers

11 Mi-17 helicopters

Various types of explosives

April 6

(A)n announced $100 million in aid via presidential drawdown, including:

Javelin anti-armor systems

April 1

(A)n announced $300 million in lethal aid using USAI funds, including:

Laser-guided rocket systems

Switchblade drones

Puma surveillance drones

Anti-drone systems

Armored vehicles

March 16

(A)n announced $800 million worth of military aid via presidential drawdown.

It includes Mi-17 helicopters, Javelin missiles, and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

March 12

(A)n announced $200 million in lethal aid via presidential drawdown, including:

Javelin missiles

Stinger missiles

March 10

(C)ongress(ionally) approved $13.6 billion in (largely military aid.

February 25

(A)n announced $350 million in military aid via presidential drawdown, including:

Anti-armor weapons

Small arms”

Explained in a same-day article, repeated below, the latest $775 million in US military aid was announced by the Biden regime’s war department on August 19.

It includes the following:

“Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

16 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 105mm artillery rounds

15 Scan Eagle Unmanned Aerial Systems;

40 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles with mine rollers

Additional High-speed Anti-radiation missiles

50 Armored High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV)

1,500 Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles

1,000 Javelin anti-armor systems

2,000 anti-armor rounds

Mine clearing equipment and systems

Demolition munitions

Tactical secure communications systems

Night vision devices, thermal imagery systems, optics, and laser rangefinders.”

Besides what’s detailed above, 3 US regimes supplied Ukraine with more tens of billions of dollars worth of military aid since the Obama/Biden’s 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev.

All of the above and trillions of dollars more for perpetual war on humanity at home and abroad — with no end of it in prospect — comes at the expense of vital homeland needs.

Yet throughout the post-WW II period and earlier, hegemon USA’s enemies were invented.

No real ones existed.

What’s gone on and continues is a clear definition of what decadence, depravity and pure evil are all about, excluding the gory details.

Far and away, hegemon USA is humanity’s gravest threat — an indisputable reality.

Shocking news !!!

On December 6th President Trump’s words shook the world.

For the first time in over 2000 years, Jerusalem was recognized as the capital of Israel.

Whether he knows it or not, President Trump fulfilled his part in a frightening biblical prophecy exactly as the scriptures predicted.

Only the top church leaders and Bible scholars know the real meaning behind this great and terrible moment, yet no one is saying a thing about it…

So pay chose attention because this video will change your life forever for the good!

Biden Regime Dark Forces Plotting a Nuclear DisasterAugust 19, 2022

The All-out US-Dominated NATO Sanctions And Proxy Long War On Russia- Possible East/West Confrontation With Nukes?July 23, 2022

You Ain’t Seen Nothin Yet: The all-out US-dominated NATO sanctions and proxy long war on Russia — what’s heading perilously toward possible East/West confrontation with nukes.July 8, 2022Posted byBrandon Campbell August 21, 2022 Posted inUncategorized

Post navigation

Previous PostPrevious post:

Inside A Secret Government Warehouse Prepping For Societal Collapse (It sounds like something out of a Cold War era movie. Boxes of medical supplies stacked high in government warehouses to help citizens in the event of a public health emergency.)

2 thoughts on “Undeclared US War on Russia- World War III Is Here!”

Arizona August 21, 2022 at 9:48 pm ALL YOU MILITARY PEOPLE,you lied to the citizens of america ,and NOW you’ve lied to GOD,,do any of you braindead slodiers know where LIEING WHORES LIKE YOU GO WHEN ITS OVER FOR YOU..THATS RIGHT HOME TO YOUR TRUE DADDY SATAN IN HELL..I can’t say I ever heard of ONE TIME THE US MILITARY HONORED THEIR OAT TO PROTECT AMERICA,LikeReply Jay August 21, 2022 at 10:19 pm As repulsive as it is to see military men wearing red high heels and this feminist tidal wave that has destroyed marriage in America while aborting the next generation of children, I also have no sympathy for Russia which told us that they would turn America into the perverted communist state that it has become. Psychology originated in Russia and has been used along with all of the other perverse movements imported to America. Yes, America may in fact get wiped out in a nuclear exchange with Russia and others, but sooner or later Russia will get it too.