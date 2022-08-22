August 18, 2022/by Revolver
NBC News finally admits what we knew all along.
The gritty details from NBC News:
Since the outset of the global monkeypox outbreak in May, public health and infectious disease experts have told the public that the virus is largely transmitting through skin-to-skin contact, in particular during sex between men.
Now, however, an expanding cadre of experts has come to believe that sex between men itself — both anal as well as oral intercourse — is likely the main driver of global monkeypox transmission. The skin contact that comes with sex, these experts say, is probably much less of a risk factor.
In recent weeks, a growing body of scientific evidence — including a trio of studies published in peer-reviewed journals, as well as reports from national, regional and global health authorities — has suggested that experts may have framed monkeypox’s typical transmission route precisely backward. …
(Read more from “NBC News Admits Sodomy, Not Skin Contact, Is Fueling Monkeypox… So How About Those Children and Those Dogs?” HERE)
Since the outset of the global monkeypox outbreak in May, public health and infectious disease experts have told the public that the virus is largely transmitting through skin-to-skin contact, in particular during sex between men.
Now, however, an expanding cadre of experts has come to believe that sex between men itself — both anal as well as oral intercourse — is likely the main driver of global monkeypox transmission. The skin contact that comes with sex, these experts say, is probably much less of a risk factor.
In recent weeks, a growing body of scientific evidence — including a trio of studies published in peer-reviewed journals, as well as reports from national, regional and global health authorities — has suggested that experts may have framed monkeypox’s typical transmission route precisely backward.
“Monkeypox Makes Man’s Nose Rot After Doctor Mistook It for Sunburn”
The case was reported by doctors in Germany after a 40-year-old man visited his healthcare provider with a red spot on the tip of his nose which was initially diagnosed as sunburn.
However, the man’s condition worsened over the next few days, with his nose developing necrosis.
https://www.newsweek.com/monkeypox-nose-rot-doctor-mistook-sunburn-infection-hiv-immune-nose-necrosis-1734781
Thanks Sarah,
This sounds more serious ….for example with Smallpox, it has a less serious and a serious variant, which in the case of the latter has a high mortality rate.