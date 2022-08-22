August 18, 2022/by Revolver

NBC News finally admits what we knew all along.

Sex between men, not skin contact, is fueling monkeypox, new research suggestshttps://t.co/2XF3l9laeU — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 18, 2022

NBC News: Experts Got Monkeypox Wrong: It's Now A Gay Venereal Disease Spread Sexually – @Steve_Sailer https://t.co/hnuz2vTvup — VDARE (@vdare) August 18, 2022

The gritty details from NBC News:

Since the outset of the global monkeypox outbreak in May, public health and infectious disease experts have told the public that the virus is largely transmitting through skin-to-skin contact, in particular during sex between men. Now, however, an expanding cadre of experts has come to believe that sex between men itself — both anal as well as oral intercourse — is likely the main driver of global monkeypox transmission. The skin contact that comes with sex, these experts say, is probably much less of a risk factor. In recent weeks, a growing body of scientific evidence — including a trio of studies published in peer-reviewed journals, as well as reports from national, regional and global health authorities — has suggested that experts may have framed monkeypox’s typical transmission route precisely backward. …

