Skynews 25 August 2022

‘We need to wake up’: China set to purchase island off Australian coast

A chain of 21 coral atolls located off the coast of eastern Australia are about to be sold to Chinese interests in what would be an “extremely concerning purchase,” says Sky News host Chris Smith. “The group is near one of Australia’s main shipping routes, the Jomard Passage, and three submarine internet cables, which connect the Australian mainland to the rest of the world,” he said. “This is not the kind of predicament Australia wants to be in if there is any conflict in the region involving China. “We need to wake up to what Beijing is up to in this part of the world, because the Chinese Government always seems to have the ‘jump’ on this country.”