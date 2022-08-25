Wednesday, August 24, 2022 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) This week, we learned how France is arming up 3,000 new “green police” to arrest and prosecute people for so-called “ climate crimes ” which could mean almost anything, including exhaling carbon dioxide.

Now, The Counter Signal is reporting that the Canadian government is constructing a new climate crimes prosecution and interrogation facility to do much the same thing, only it gets worse: This facility contains interrogation rooms and weapons armories.

From TCS:

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is building a new facility in Winnipeg that will be home to a firearms armoury, interrogation rooms, biological labs, media relations offices, “controlled quiet rooms,” and intelligence facilities.

The plans, which were drawn up by a firm in Winnipeg, open a window into Trudeau’s future plans for Climate Enforcement.

Down the hall from the proposed “Firearms Storage” rooms are several evidence rooms, interrogation suites, and adjacent recording rooms.

Notice, too, it has an “intelligence” room so that Canada’s intelligence operatives can spy on farmers and ranchers to see if they might be committing any “climate crimes” that could be prosecuted.

Fertilizing crops will soon count as an “environmental crime”

What sort of “crimes” will be prosecuted in Canada using these interrogation rooms and weapons armories? Global governments have recently declared war on Nitrogen, the key element in crop fertilizer, and they appear to be poised to start interrogating farmers who apply nitrogen to their crops. Soon, you will hear news of “climate confessions” from farmers who are thrown in prison for engaging in agricultural practices that might produce food.

From TCS:

Trudeau’s government recently announced a policy to reduce the use of fertilizer on Canadian farms by 30%.

This policy has been widely criticized by farmers across the country and by provincial governments in the Western provinces, with opponents saying it will cripple the food supply.

Some observers have said that there is reason to suspect that these actions are the first steps in replicating the attacks on farmers that have provoked widespread unrest in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe.

While the federal government has not yet confirmed it, there is speculation that the water sampling we now know is underway will be used as baseline measurements to enforce reductions in fertilizer usage going forward.

Watch and share my powerful mini-documentary called, “The Globalist War on the Elements of Life” to understand more about the attacks on Nitrogen and Carbon:

