ANDREW STROM Writes: Over the years we have published a number of dreams and visions that warn of a time of ‘Civil War’ coming to America.

Lately I have grown more and more alarmed that some of these warnings may be actually coming true. Below are another two warnings from 2015 (which we first published in 2018) – that were given to two different men:

(1) SAY GOODBYE to the AMERICAN WOMAN — by Bill Weather

On 5/25/15, I dreamed I and a couple others were playing a game

of war with fake rifles. We were playing a fun game of war running

through the yard. Then I didn´t have my rifle and had to wrestle

two kids from their toy rifles before they would fake shoot me with them.

One of the kids I knew. His name is Nehemiah. So I managed to

thrust their guns away from them with my arm and then proceeded

to fun wrestle Nehemiah to the ground to fake choke him, but

suddenly, real blood started rapidly flowing out of his entire head,

neck and chest area. Then we stopped in shock, as the fun game

of war, by our surprise, turned to blood.

The lyrics of the song American Woman, by the Guess Who,

were playing throughout this dream. So when I woke up I was

singing these words, which I believe are the key to understanding the dream.

“American Woman, get away from me…

Gonna leave you woman,

Bye bye bye bye….you´re no good for me…

You know I´m gonna leave,

You know I´m gonna go,

I´m gonna leave you woman.”

Interpretation:

When I awoke, I thought it was just a fluke of a dream, but hours

later, in prayer, still remembering the details of the dream, God

began to give me interpretation.

The game of war with rifles represents a real war that is coming.

America is going to turn from fun and games to rapid blood in war.

American culture is consumed with fun and games, but the fun

game of war is soon going to end in terrible horror. The fun is going

to turn to blood. The sudden shock we were experiencing is

prophetic as the American people won´t believe what´s happening

to them until the blood begins to flow. This is a warning to America

that the game of war is gonna turn real on American soil with civil

war leading into WW3.

The boy Nehemiah, whom I was choking the blood out of, also

represented the prophet of restoration to Israel, but we as a nation

are choking the blood out of Nehemiah, what could have been the

restoration of our nation. We are like Israel, belittling God´s

prophets, choking the blood out of them. So too, will the blood

of America spill in war because we have chosen fun, pleasure

and ignorance over the safety of the knowledge of God and His correction.

This is also a message to parents that if we don´t leave this

nation and get out, if we don´t leave the “American Woman”,

some of our children´s blood is going to be choked out of them

from the war coming, after economic collapse and civil war,

when the WW3 prophecies of invasion come. (note, economic

crash is different than economic collapse. Discern the difference)

We must prepare to leave the “American Woman”, before the

totality of the collapse comes. Otherwise, our children will die

in this land by the hand of war. To God, we are seen as playing

games, but in a short time, real blood is going to flow and many

children in this nation are going to die. Get in prayer now and

ask God what you are to do to leave the American Woman or

at least hunker down in a very rural hidden off the grid land in

the middle parts of the country with supplies…

(2) NO TIME LEFT for the AMERICAN WOMAN — by David Doughty

On April 30, 2015, I had been at a Thursday morning prayer

meeting where we had been in deep prayer about America. As

I was jogging home, I continued to ask God for a revival in this

country. The word of the LORD came to me as I ran: “She´s

come Undone. There is No Time left for the American Woman.”

As a classic rock fan, this word had instant meaning. The

message referred to three Guess Who songs from the late

Sixties and early Seventies. When I got to my law office that

morning, I looked up the lyrics. The songs hold a very sobering

message for America:

“She´s come undun.

She didn´t know what she was headed for

And when I found out what she was headed for

It was too late…

It´s too late

She´s gone too far

She´s lost the sun (son)…

Too many churches, and not enough truth,

Too many people and not enough eyes to see…

It´s too late

She´s gone too far

She´s lost the sun (son).”

-Undun, The Guess Who

“There´s no time left for you

No time left for you…

There´s no time left for you

No time left for you.”

-No Time, The Guess Who

“American Woman, gonna mess your mind

American Woman gonna mess your mind…

American Woman, stay away from Me

American Woman, mama let Me be

Don´t come a-hangin´ around my door

I don´t wanna see your face no more.”

-American Woman, The Guess Who

There is no time left for the United States. We´re over the

tipping point. Judgment is coming upon us as surely as it

did on Jerusalem back in Jeremiah´s day.

Randy Bachman, a member of the Canadian band The Guess

Who, wrote the lyrics to Undun after seeing a woman at a party

who had overdosed on acid. That´s a pretty apt description of

our country. We´ve come undone. We´re like an overdosed

woman, fazed and dazed on drugs, passed out to the spiritual

warning signs that are flashing. Too many churches and not

enough truth. Those words could not be more prophetic…

It doesn´t take much interpretation to read the meaning in these

songs for our late, great nation. The American Woman has

come undone. There´s no time left for her.

On May 19, 2015, I had a dream with more musical connotations,

with yet another “doom” message for America. In the dream, it

was a dark setting, the sky black and red. People were killing

one another in front of me. I saw a person, a famous celebrity,

stabbed in the mouth with a pitchfork. This scene of utter

destruction and murder was something I had seen before in a dream.

This is just like what I had dreamed, I thought as I watched the chaos.

As I viewed this apocalyptic vision, the song The Night They Drove Ole Dixie Down by The Band was playing in the background.

In the winter of ´65

We were hungry, just barely alive

By May the 10th, Richmond had fell

It´s a time I remember, oh so well

The night they drove old Dixie down

And the bells were ringing

The night they drove old Dixie down

And the people were singing

They went, “Na, na, la, na, na, la”

The song details the terrible aftermath of the Civil War, when

Richmond, the capital of the South fell to the Union forces. It

is a beautiful song of great sadness from the perspective of the

defeated Confederates. It signifies the coming destruction and

sorrow of American´s fall.

As I watched with complete grief filling my soul, the word of the

LORD came to me.

“Judgment draws nigh. Every word I have spoken shall come to pass.”

© 2016, Z3 News.