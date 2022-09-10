Deception, Government, Health, Monkeypox, Politics, Satan, USA Biden Appoints Daskalakis Satanic Health Official Date: September 10, 2022Author: lance goodall 0 Comments The Burning Platform Meet Demetre Daskalakis. Demetre was just appointed by Joe Biden to be the official White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. Demetre proudly wears the official symbol of the Church of Satan: The Pentagram.Joe Biden appointed a Satanist to the White House. pic.twitter.com/TiMPY29AtC— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022 The Baphomet Pentagram is the official, copyrighted symbol of the Church of Satan. The pentagram has long been associated with various occult beliefs. Satanism, which reveres the accomplishments of humanity and encourages believers to embrace physical wants and desires. pic.twitter.com/qZt2sjTewO— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022 Demetre at the White House yesterday speaking from the press podium downplaying Monkeypox as “just an infection”pic.twitter.com/nMKtAoXFsO— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022 Here is the official glowing announcement from Joe Biden that he has appointed Demetre to this prominent White House position. No mention of the Satanism in this press release. https://t.co/H8AsEdo2wh.— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022 Not cherry picking here. The Pentagram is proudly displayed in his *promotional* photos for a CDC appointment. It’s ubiquitous on his social media. Demetre has Pentagram tattoos. So it’s a fair question: Did Joe Biden appoint a Satanist? pic.twitter.com/471Fp3uKss— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 8, 2022 Share this:TweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related