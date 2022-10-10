While the fundraiser, which TBN organized, thankfully raised very little in the grand scheme of things, there is something to be said for one of the most popular contemporary Christian artists participating in such an event with heretics and false teachers. As argued repeatedly at this publication, the entire industrial complex surrounding the celebrity worship scene exists for the sole purpose of making money, not glorifying God.

Joyce Meyer is well-known for her Prosperity Gospel-type preaching. The Prosperity Gospel–also known as “Health and Wealth Gospel,” “Name it and Claim it,” and “Word of Faith”–is a perversion of the biblical gospel that teaches that the primary purpose of Jesus’ death and resurrection is to create material gain for those who have enough “faith.”

But Joyce Meyer is also a proponent of the “little god” heresy that teaches that being indwelt by the Holy Spirit makes us both God and man at the same time, like Jesus.

How can this not matter ??

Joyce Meyer is also closely associated with Beth Moore, Christine Caine, Priscilla Shirer, and other false lady-preachers and, like the others, she preaches to men.

In fact, Beth Moore referred to her as her “spiritual mama” who she admires and looks up to for spiritual advice and counsel. Yet, Meyer is a fraud and a charlatan who serves no other purpose except to please herself with material gain.

This is not Tomlin’s first rodeo with heretics as he has previously recorded albums with a worship artist who refers to herself as a “non-binary lesbian.” John MacArthur has referred to Joyce Meyer and her ilk as “charlatans” and “pagans” who practice a spiritual “Ponzi scheme.”

