Russia’s Deputy Chairman of its state Federation Council (Senate) had strong words for Israel about supplying weapons to Ukraine . . .

Dmitry Medvedev doesn’t post a lot on his social media (Telegram) account, but when he does . . . Oh Boy!

Writing on his channel Monday, Medvedev put it blunty:

“Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. A very reckless move.

It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries.

I’m not talking about the fact that the Bandera geeks were Nazis, and remained so. Just look at the symbolism of their modern henchmen. If they are supplied with weapons, then it is time for Israel to declare Bandera and Shukhevych their heroes…”

When Medvedev says “It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries.” he means it.

Israel is sleepwalking right towards Armageddon.

Netanyahu warns weapons provided to Ukraine could end up in Iran

The Ukrainian foreign minister said that his country will send an official request to the State of Israel asking for air defense systems.

Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 16:23

Updated: OCTOBER 18, 2022 20:49

Calling to sever diplomatic relations with Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that his country will send an official request to the State of Israel asking for air defense systems and the start of high-quality cooperation on providing technology to Ukraine.

“Today, Ukraine will send an official note to the government of Israel with a request to urgently provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft systems and to start high-quality cooperation on obtaining appropriate technologies for Ukraine,” said Kuleba.

The foreign minister stressed that he does "not see any objective reasons why" military cooperation with Israel should not happen.

“Iran is a red line for Israel, and after Iran has directly, in fact, become complicit in the crime of aggression against Ukraine, I think anyone in Israel who still has any hesitation about whether or not to help Ukraine, he must dispel these hesitations,” added Kuleba.

“Today, without exaggeration, the same drones that destroy Ukraine are aimed at Israel. I think that this says it all, and I think that this should be the starting point for the development of Israeli policy.”

Additionally on Tuesday, Kuleba submitted a proposal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sever diplomatic relations with Iran in light of Iranian support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Taking into account the numerous destructions caused by Iranian drones to the civil infrastructure of Ukraine, the deaths and sufferings caused to our people, as well as in connection with the emergence of reports about the possible continuation of Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia, I submit to the consideration of the president of Ukraine a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran,” said the foreign minister.

Kuleba additionally stressed that Ukraine has a “bag of evidence” proving that Iran is providing Russia with drones to use in the war.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on Kuleba’s statements on Tuesday.

Nachman Shai: Ukrainians are entitled to protection

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai recently called for Israel to provide military aid to Ukraine, stressing that “There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict.”

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned on Monday that Israel providing arms to Kyic would be a “very reckless move” and would “destroy government relations between our countries.”

In response to the Russian uproar against his comments, Shai told Army Radio on Tuesday that “The Russian bear is not angry at Turkey that provides drones to Ukraine, nor at other countries outside of Europe that help – but as soon as Lapid issued a severe condemnation then he woke up. Ukrainian citizens are entitled to receive protection.”

In an interview with MSNBC later on Tuesday, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any weapons provided to Ukraine could end up in Iran’s hands.

Netanyahu stressed that he believed the current Israeli policy towards the Ukraine-Russia war was “prudent,” pointing to the acceptance of refugees and the provision of humanitarian aid.

The former prime minister rejected, however, the idea of providing weapons to Ukraine.

“On the question of weapons there’s always a possibility, and this has happened time and again, that weapons that we supplied in one battlefield end up in Iranian hands used against us,” said Netanyahu. “In the Golan Heights, where we’re trying to prevent Iran from creating a second Lebanon front, a second terrorist front against us, we encounter Israeli made weapons.”