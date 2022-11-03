by Ben Warren

November 2nd 2022, 2:26 pm

Priest’s message against abortion, homosexual marriage, transgenderism & sin caused many to walk out.

Local Bishop apologized to all who were offended, said message “did not represent the Christian position.”

A Bishop in Southern Ireland apologized for a priest’s sermon that slammed the ‘rampant legislation of sin’ as seen in the government’s positions on abortion, transgenderism, and homosexuality.

In a statement, Bishop Ray Browne apologized to “all who were offended,” adding “the views expressed do not represent the Christian position” and the message was not appropriate for a “regular weekend parish Mass.”

Browne’s Monday statement was released to appease parishioners who were outraged by Father Seán Sheehy’s homily delivered to mass-goers in Listowel on Sunday.

Watch a clip from Sheehy’s now-viral sermon for yourself:

'Sin leads to hell'



This sermon led to an apology from the Bishop of Kerry



What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/pBXVtjb5PG — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) November 1, 2022

“What is so sad today is you rarely hear about sin but it’s rampant. It’s rampant. We see it, for example, in the legislation of our governments. We see it in the promotion of abortion. We see it in the example of this lunatic approach of transgenderism. We see it, for example, in the promotion of sex between two men and two women. That is sinful, that is mortal sin. And people don’t seem to realize it, but it’s a fact, it’s a reality. We need to listen to God about it, because if we don’t, there’s no hope for those people. You have a responsibility to call people to an awareness of the fact that sin is destructive. Sin is detrimental. And sin will lead us to Hell. When we honor the saints on the first of this coming month, we honor people who are saints. Why are they saints? Because they repented, and because they sought forgiveness. As somebody said onetime, ‘Heaven is full of converted sinners.’ And so today, God says to us: ‘I have come to call sinners. But if you don’t admit you’re a sinner then you’re not listening to my call and I can’t do anything for you, because it’s a two-way street.’ Now, there are people who won’t like to hear what I’m saying. But the day you die, you will find out what I’m saying is not what I invented, it’s not what I came up with, but what God is saying. The day you die you will find out that is the truth. Our prayer for people is that it won’t be too late for people. But how will people know that God wants to forgive them, if we don’t tell them? How will people who are lost be found if we, as God’s people, don’t call them and say ‘look, God loves you, he has come to call sinners but he wants you to have life and have it to the full.’ Because that’s what he wants. He wants you to live life to the fullest. But since he’s the author of life, we can only live it through, with, and in his grace to the power of His spirit.”

Many walked out during the sermon, prompting Sheehy to bid them farewell mid-message.

“Those of you who happen to be leaving today, God help you is all I have to say.”

Sheehy has since been removed from the town’s mass roster, but is standing by his remarks and even accusing Browne of “muzzling the truth in order to appease people.”

“I know myself that what I said cannot be disproven by any honest-to-God Catholic, Christian or Catholic teaching, and that’s the bottom line.”