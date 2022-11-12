Guest Post by Mark Crispin Miller

And seven other videos of people “dying suddenly” or just collapsing, in the US, Lebanon, Brazil, India (3) and maybe elsewhere, too.

SCROLL DOWN FOR AN EXPLANATION OF THE LEGAL CONTEXT FOR THE HEARING, AND A SOMEWHAT LONGER VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT:

ON THE LEGAL CONTEXT OF THE HEARINGS:

Public hearings of the Public Order Emergency Commission continue in Ottawa. The commission, led by Paul Rouleau, is studying the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act in February 2022 to declare a public order emergency. The declaration of emergency came in response to protests, at a number of Canada–U.S. border crossings and in downtohwn Ottawa, opposing the government’s COVID-19 public-health measures. The Emergencies Act requires an inquiry to be held following any declaration of emergency, with the mandate of examining both the circumstances of the declaration and the measures taken under it. Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, and Jason Crowley, acting deputy chief of the Windsor Police Service, appear as witnesses. Please note: Video with ASL sign language interpretation is available at https://publicorderemergencycommission.ca/

ACCUSED SMUGGLER DROPS DEAD DURING INTERVIEW ON LEBANESE TV:

“HE IS INCOHERENT. HE IS OUT”: IN THE US, PASSENGER LANDS PLANE AFTER PILOT FALLS UNCONSCIOUS:

BRAZILIAN TV JOURNALIST COLLAPSES MID-STANDER-UPPER. (SCROLL DOWN FOR A SYNOPSIS/ROUGH TRANSLATION.)

Video: journalist fainted in the middle of the news broadcast

November 3, 2022

A health mishap affected a Brazilian journalist when she was delivering her report live for television. The fact generated the concern of the audience that was tuning in to the newscast.

This is Vanessa Medeiro who works for TV Tribuna, Rede Globo’s subsidiary in Brazil, and was delivering public order information in front of the São Vicente police station.

Medeiro was talking about a police operation carried out in Morro Voturuá, which ended in an armed confrontation between authorities and criminals, in which the communicator reported two people dead.

In the video of the broadcast you can see how the news anchor gave way to the woman, who was at the scene of the news. Vanessa developed the theme for about a minute and thirty seconds, when she suddenly expressed to the audience that she was not feeling well.

Simultaneously, she was collapsing with microphone in hand, and immediately the word was taken by the presenter of the program alluding to health problems of his partner; Then, he changed the subject and gave way to other information.

[Fast-forward to 1:30 minutes for collapse]

https://www.msn.com/es-co/noticias/mundo/video-periodista-se-desmay%C3%B3-en-plena-transmisi%C3%B3n-de-noticiero/ar-AA13HrPb

THREE FROM INDIA:

INDIAN DANCER DIES MID-PERFORMANCE, LEAVING HIS AUDIENCE BRIEFLY THINKING IT WAS PART OF HIS ROUTINE, JUST AS WITH HEATHER MCDONALD. (SCROLL DOWN FOR A PRESS REPORT OF HIS COLLAPSE.)

Narendra nath mishra @iamnarendranath

एक और हादसा। हंसते-गाते-नाचते हुए एक और मौत की LIVE तस्वीर। यह बहुत चिंताजनक ट्रेंड है। अब इसपर बहुत गंभीरता से व्यापक तरीक़े से बात होनी चाहये

5:12 AM ∙ Sep 8, 2022

A dancer performing a routine in front of an audience has died suddenly after collapsing on stage, alarming footage from India shows. The male dancer named Yogesh Gupta dressed as the Indian goddess Parvati in Jammu last month and twirled several times before falling to the ground, Adan Salazar reports. Once on the ground, Gupta was unable to get up and instead slumped to the ground writhing for seconds. “The music went on while no one realized what was happening,” reports the Economic Times of India, “and then another actor dressed as Lord Shiva came on stage and tried to pull him to his feet.” NDTV reports that audiences believed the sudden collapse was part of the performance.

THE PIECE THEN OFFERS SIGNS OF LIFE AMONG THE JOURNALISTS IN INDIA:

“Sources say the man, Yogesh Gupta, died of a heart attack,” NDTV reports, adding that, “Multiple such incidents have been reported from across the country.” A journalist who tweeted a video of the incident said: “Another accident. LIVE footage of another dead man laughing and dancing. This is a very disturbing trend. This needs to be discussed in a very serious way now.” Such occurrences seem to be a regular occurrence in India, and indeed around the world, in the wake of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

INDIAN GYM TRAINER DIES OF HEART ATTACK WHILE SITTING IN A CHAIR:

NDTV @ndtv

#NDTVBeeps | Video: Ghaziabad Gym Trainer Dies Of Heart Attack While Sitting On Chair

1:21 PM ∙ Oct 19, 2022

ALSO IN INDIA (?), A MOTHER “DIES SUDDENLY” WHILE SINGING AT HER DAUGHTER’S WEDDING:

“Sudden And Unexpected” @toobaffled

A Mother Singing At Her Daughter’s Wedding Ceremony “Dies Suddenly” Died Suddenly (2022)

7:19 AM ∙ Oct 27, 2022

SOMEWHERE IN THE WEST, AND MAYBE IN SOME “VACCINATION” CENTER, A NOTABLY “ADVERSE REACTION”:

La oveja negra @yonomevacunoo

#repentinitis #plandemia ”VACÚNATE SEGURO”

12:33 PM ∙ Oct 25, 2022