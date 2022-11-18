strange sounds

Just when you thought the war on COVID unvaxxinated had ended, G20 leaders have just signed a declaration which states that vaccine passports will be adopted to “facilitate” all international travel…

This means any vaccination the WHO determines you should have. Changing your rights & freedoms forever.

And of course silence from the media…

Digital IDs and Vaccination proof for travels G20 Indonesia 2022

Here’s the whole G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration if you want to read it…

The paragraph related to this article can be found under Point 23.

Silence from the media. pic.twitter.com/0pHISCcVaM — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 17, 2022

When things get bad you won’t be able to escape… This is very true if you know that globalists Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates were also present at the G20 in Indonesia…

