The Russian Federation has begun utilizing what they call their “FAB-500” munitions. It is a 500 kilogram high explosive bomb enhanced with fuel to create a thermobaric shockwave. (“FAB” = Fuel Air Bomb)

No living thing (with lungs) can survive the shockwave, which can actually be SEEN, as shown in the video below.

Bombe FAB 500 lancée sur une position ukro-atlantiste du secteur de Spornoye. Les Russes (qui n’ont plus de munitions…🤡) accélèrent… pic.twitter.com/zvZsvYV781— ⚜ Jacques de Parfouru 🇨🇵🇷🇺 (@DeParfouru) November 27, 2022

Comments

+3# Also Here: — Mr. Obvious 2022-11-28 02:13

Another website here:

+2# RE: Also Here: — winreader 2022-11-28 10:07

Hal used the video to give his readers an idea of what it looks like when FAB-500 is detonated. He did not say the video was taken from Ukes. I appreciate Hal’s respect for his readers by providing News and to make it as clear as he could. That is a mark of a great communicator.

I also appreciate you much for tracking down the origin of the video. Great work! I upvoted your comment.

+1# read headline above picture — Mr. Obvious 2022-11-28 12:19

The headline above picture: Russia drops “FAB-500 bombs in UKRAINE TODAY. If you actually go to the two websites listed, you will see they are from two years ago and clearly state SYRIA iis the target.

+2# Dropped in Syria, not Ukraine? — Mr. Obvious 2022-11-28 01:56

According to this website, this bomb was dropped in Syria.

https://www.thefolliesofdistributism.com/2019/12/russian-odab-500-thermobaric-bomb.html

+1# after this avert — bogwon 2022-11-28 01:09

all the mercenaries are going to have to shoot there way out of ukraine to get to safety

# RE: after this avert — Woulf 2022-11-28 03:45

No, they got “paid” in “crypto”.

# when ? Where ? — Lazycreek 2022-11-27 22:31

Is this a recent event ???

On 13 March 2022 and 14 May 2022, FAB-500 bombs were found in Ukrainian cities Chernihiv[9] and Odesa.[10]

-3# RE: Russia Drops “FAB-500” Bombs in Ukraine Today — Eddamnit 2022-11-27 21:43

That was no no fuel-air explosive.

+6# OK — Avanarts 2022-11-27 22:05

Since you are presenting yourself as an expert, please explain exactly what kind of bomb it was.

Keep in mind that Russia has several different sizes of fuel air explosives.

+2# RE: OK — Eddamnit 2022-11-27 22:45

And the size doesn’t matter, it’s how they work that matters.

# RE: OK — Woulf 2022-11-28 03:53

A lack of O2. If the pressure or shrapnel did not get you the lack of O2 will. Ever tried to beneath in a vacuum?

# I see what you’re saying. — Dogsncars 2022-11-28 00:18

I am not sure either, but is did sent a text to my oldest he is in ammo in the Air Force and I wanted to see what he thinks. I’ll let you know tomorrow

+1# RE: OK — Eddamnit 2022-11-27 22:42

Also fuel air bombs detonate above ground because they need the air for the fuel to burn.

This bomb clearly detonated on impact of even after impact as a bunker buster might.

Use your powers of observation and don’t just believe me or anyone else, especially anyone claiming to be an expert.

+1# buratinos — pepelopez001 2022-11-28 07:31

also detonates on contact not in an air…

+3# RE: OK — Eddamnit 2022-11-27 22:37

The pressure wave indicates a high explosive.

Fuel air bombs are relatively low explosive.

Just an observation.

+2# RE: OK — RockyMountainBeerMan 2022-11-27 22:24

.

Looks like moisture in the air condensing out of the air when compressed from shockwave blast, like you see in videos of jet flybys of carriers.

.

+2# RE: Russia Drops “FAB-500” Bombs in Ukraine Today — JFY 2022-11-27 21:11

.

Shiitski… 8 /

How’s that for pucker factor?

And no radiation to boot.

They should have started using these suckers in March. They would have wasted the whole ukrainian army in no time, and absolutely no mercs would have dared to show up even for $20,000 USD/day.

+4# Those are nasty — Chappyusa1 2022-11-27 21:02

This is Russia’s Shock and awe!

+3# Mic Drop — faithman 2022-11-27 20:52

Was this message to NATO?

# Where in Ukraine, — oldschool 2022-11-27 20:32

was that detonated ?

+6# Bad day to be a Ukrainian Nazi POS… — MissinD60s 2022-11-27 20:28

I’ve little doubt that President Putin has only authorized this weapon’s use on strictly military targets. I’ve no sympathy for the Nazis on the receiving end of these. They’ve been bombing/shooting/raping Ukrainian civilians for the past 9yrs. Shouldn’t have poked the bear…

+2# perspective — josey wales 2022-11-27 20:09

To put that bomb into perspective:

“Little Boy” was the type of atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on 6 August 1945 during World War II. It was the first nuclear weapon used in warfare. The bomb was dropped by the Boeing B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay piloted by Colonel Paul W. Tibbets, Jr., commander of the 509th Composite Group of the United States Army Air Forces and Captain Robert A. Lewis. It exploded with an energy of approximately 15 kilotons of TNT (63 TJ) and caused widespread death and destruction throughout the city.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Boy

Also converting 500 kilograms into kilotons equals:

0.0005 kilotons

http://www.unitconversion.org/weight/kilograms-to-kilotons-metric-conversion.html

# Perspective — chip 2022-11-28 08:38

Both A Bombs were dropped on

Civilian cities instead of military

targets. If this country ( USA )

wanted to show the power of the

bombs military targets would have

been sufficient. They didn’t need to

slaughter civilians. BTW,,, Japan

wanted to surrender in July and was

refused the opportunity.

+1# RE: perspective — The Deplorable Renegade 2022-11-27 20:38

+11# I think you’re forgetting the fuel component. — MissinD60s 2022-11-27 20:32

I’m no expert, but think the 500 kilogram charge acts more as a detonator. The ignited fuel then draws in surrounding oxygen to feed the blast. That’s where the weapon’s destructive power comes from.

It’s about time Russia started smacking the Nazis hard.

+9# There are actually 2 shock waves — joe@tittiger.com 2022-11-27 20:08

.

Not an expert but it is my understanding that the first shock wave is of the air rushing IN to fuel the explosive.

We are watching the 2nd shock wave, OUT from the actual explosion.

Not anything that I want to wake up to any time soon.

+2# All Nuclear Detonations do the same — Getsum 2022-11-27 20:23

If you watch the old school videos of nukes being detonated there is always the air rush first going outward from the blast, then the return of the air back towards the blast…sort of the same as a tsunami…in reverse. See video link:

+4# Well, — oldschool 2022-11-27 20:21

We may not wake up to it.

+9# Father Bear — nTrudr65 2022-11-27 19:51

The US military called them MOAB. Mother-of-all-bombs

Guess the Russian Bear now has a Father.

Father of All Bombs

+9# Not Anymore — Getsum 2022-11-27 20:29

Since Amerika is no longer able to define what a woman is, much less a mother, the MOAB title has been changed to NBOAB. (Nonbinary Bomb of All Bombs).

This new designation has been group tested in all of the LBGQT+ circles, the Joint Chiefs and Blue State leaders; it has been widely accepted. If the enemy does have an issue with this designation prior to being bombed with this munition, all target groups are willing to sit and discuss possibly renaming so no one is offended.

+1# RE: Father Bear — John Galt 2022-11-27 20:24

+13# RE: Russia Drops “FAB-500” Bombs in Ukraine Today — Woulf 2022-11-27 19:50

At least they still have fuel to make a bomb. We need to find out many of us it takes to pull a semi. A train will really take a lot of us. Unemployment problem solved?

Any one near that blast will be having a really bad day.

+12# No fall out — supporttheblue 2022-11-27 19:49

Just dead bodies

+12# RE: Russia Drops “FAB-500” Bombs in Ukraine Today — Gunner 2022-11-27 19:43

Hmmm Not good.