Updated: Nov. 17, 2022, 9:54 a.m.|

Published: Nov. 17, 2022, 9:07 a.m.

Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., an Amarillo, Texas establishment, is recalling nearly 10,000 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with “reflective mirror-like material,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced this week.

Approximately 93,697 pounds of raw, ground beef items were produced on Nov. 2.

The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022.”

5-lb. chubs containing “H-E-B GROUND CHUCK GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT.”

The products bear establishment number “EST. 245E” on the seam of the chub. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received consumer complaints reporting findings of “mirror-like” material in ground beef products purchased from grocery stores.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.