coronavirus, Death, Deception, Government, United Kingdom, Vaccines UK: Funeral Director Shares Strange and Shocking Experiences During Covid Date: December 10, 2022Author: lance goodall John O'Looney is an undertaker who worked throughout the pandemic in Milton Keynes, UK. Beginning in 2021 John started to notice something wasn't right with what he was seeing and began to investigate matters himself. What he discovered has since been echoed by other funeral directors and embalmers around the world.The covid-19 vaccine roll out began in January 2021 and was increased throughout the proceeding two years. The recommended age for the vaccination was lowered until eventually the entire adult population of the UK was recommended to take the new experimental vaccine.John O'Looney and other undertakers started noticing that as the vaccine roll out began to be opened up to younger age groups the numbers of deaths within that cohort was increasing. Suddenly Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) had previously been an extremely rare phenomenon but since the vaccine roll out has become more common.John O'Looney can be found on Social media.Twitter: @JohnOlooneyTelegram: @Oasisfidelischat