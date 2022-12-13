NATION HAL TURNER 12 DECEMBER 2022 HITS: 8495
a “Pilgrim’s Pride” food processing plant in Mooresville, West Virginia, burned last night.
This brings to over a DOZEN large food processing plants to suffer a large fire within the past year. It seems as though someone wants to affect the US food supply – and they are.
Comments
+1# Get ready for it — Woulf 2022-12-12 17:20
Lab-grown meat company picks NC for 100-job, $123M facility
https://news.yahoo.com/lab-grown-meat-company-picks-194222973.html
Didn’t somebody else buy into this product line. I think his name was a Bill something or another.
# RE: Another Food Processing Plant BURNS! — mjc 2022-12-12 17:08
Oh, good grief….
Boiler fire…..with pictures….