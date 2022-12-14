By Jim Hoft

Published December 11, 2022 at 7:40am

An Israeli company that specializes in 3D-printed lab-grown meat with non-GMO animal cells is currently building the world’s largest commercial-scale production facility in North Carolina.

Believer Meat, formerly known as Future Meat Technologies, is building its facility with an initial planned investment of $123.35 million located in Wilson County, North Carolina, which covers a site of 200,000-square-foot.

“BELIEVER Meats, a leading pioneer of the cultivated meat industry, officially broke ground today on its first U.S. commercial facility in Wilson, North Carolina,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

“Once operational, the 200,000-square-foot facility will be the largest cultivated meat production center in the world with the capacity to produce at least 10,000 metric tons of cultivated meat, without the need to slaughter a single animal. This is a watershed moment for the cultivated meat industry that will allow BELIEVER Meats to meet growing demand for decades to come.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC).

The facility’s groundbreaking is the latest in a series of developments as the company prepares to introduce its products to consumers, including its rebranding from Future Meat Technologies to BELIEVER Meats, its R&D breakthrough with cultivating lamb, and the creation of a global executive team.

