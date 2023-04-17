Channel NewsAsia 17 April 2023

The Health Ministry confirmed that this was the second death related to Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore. The first was a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man who died of myocarditis in July 2021, about three weeks after receiving a vaccine shot. Photo: Reuters

Ontal Charlene Vargas died of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart. A coroner found it was likely related to the vaccine she had receivedThe 43-year-old became unwell the morning after getting Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty vaccine booster shot in 2021. Within days, she was unresponsive

The family of a woman who died about four days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine booster jab was given S$225,000 (US$169,000) under Singapore’s Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme, the Health Ministry said.

Ontal Charlene Vargas, from the Philippines, died on December 13, 2021. The cause of her death was myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, a coroner’s court heard on Friday.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda found that on the balance of probabilities, it was likely to be related to Covid-19 vaccination.