“The science has evolved”
For the first time, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted to Congress Wednesday that those who have taken the COVID vaccine are still capable of spreading the virus to others.
Walensky, who has recently had COVID despite being 5x vaccinated, claimed that her own earlier statements about the virus not being carried by vaccinated people and COVID now being a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ no longer apply because of “an evolution of science.”
“That statement is no longer correct with the Omicron variants we have right now,” she told lawmakers:
Walensky also previously stated that nobody predicted that covid shots would have waning immunity.
The Science has evolved, but not the CDC’s guidance, apparently:
