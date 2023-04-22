by Steve Watson

April 21st 2023, 5:58 am

“The science has evolved”

For the first time, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted to Congress Wednesday that those who have taken the COVID vaccine are still capable of spreading the virus to others.

Walensky, who has recently had COVID despite being 5x vaccinated, claimed that her own earlier statements about the virus not being carried by vaccinated people and COVID now being a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ no longer apply because of “an evolution of science.”

“That statement is no longer correct with the Omicron variants we have right now,” she told lawmakers:

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky tells Congress that vaccinated individuals can, in fact, spread COVID, contrary to her earlier statements, attributing this change to “an evolution of science.”pic.twitter.com/5IWYEfJ0lu — Michael P Senger (@michaelpsenger) April 19, 2023

Awkward:

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

Walensky also previously stated that nobody predicted that covid shots would have waning immunity.

The Science has evolved, but not the CDC’s guidance, apparently: