May 23, 2023

Photo Credit: Wild Fig Solutions

By Stan Szymanski

My church started a Bible school study on the End Times. From the git-go they told me that the 70th week of Daniel means that the tribulation will be 7 years long. I told them that the book of Revelation tells believers that it will be ‘Time, Times and Half a Time’ (a year, 2 years and 1/2 a year=3 1/2 years), 42 months or 1,260 days-which is all the same amount of time-3 1/2 years. So I told the teacher that the tribulation will be 3 1/2 years, not 7 years.

They are -adamant- that the tribulation will be 7 years long. I made the point that the first 3 1/2 years of Daniel’s 70th week is the earthly ministry of Jesus Christ. They say that it is not. I said, ‘Well if it is not, then what goes/went on during the first 3 1/2 years of your 7 year tribulation?’

They said, ‘I don’t know’.

I am sharing with you the experience of the introduction of being indoctrinated with the false teaching of the ‘Pre-Tribulation Rapture doctrine that is rampant and virtually ubiquitous in the American church. IMHO, the church teaches this because it is weak, under the influence of the world instead of the Word of God and desirous to ‘tickle the ears’ of their congregation:

“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.”

2 Timothy 4:3-4 KJV

https://bible.com/bible/1/2ti.4.3-4.KJV

The (false) doctrine of The Pre-Tribulation rapture goes something like this:

During the end times the true believers in Jesus Christ will not have to go through ‘the tribulation’ (the worst of times and persecution) but will be whisked out of the world (like good little snowflakes) and be caught up (‘raptured’) into heaven, avoiding all that nasty unpleasantness. In this Pre-Tribulation doctrine, only the unbelievers will have a bad time of it.

During the tribulation the Lord allows the anti-christ (and by default Satan) to operate for 42 months: 3 1/2 years. A lot of people will die during this time including believers.

Now I’m not saying that believers who are alive won’t be caught up to meet the Lord-they will but, the believers -will- go through the tribulation and if still alive, will be delivered before the time of the wrath of God.

“If anyone has an ear, let him hear. If anyone is destined for captivity, he will go into captivity; if anyone kills with a sword, he must be killed with a sword. Here is [the call for] the patient endurance and the faithfulness of the saints [which is seen in the response of God’s people to difficult times].”

Revelation 13:9-10 AMP

https://bible.com/bible/1588/rev.13.9-10.AMP

The saints, the believers, the people of God -will- be here and will have to be patient and will have to endure. For some, perhaps many-to the death.

___________________________

Please refer to our proviso at the end of the article regarding any reproduction of this writing and consider a donation to Encouraging Angels today.

—————————————-

What then is the tribulation? Simply put, it is the time between the unveiling of the man of perdition (the anti-christ, the ‘AC’) and the time of the wrath of God.

As Pastor David Lankford has adroitly pointed out, the tribulation is the wrath of the devil, not the wrath of God (please also consider this video to help you understand The Rapture Controversy Pastor David Lankford & Steve Quayle).

So, I have said all this to say this: A bad time-a very bad time is coming.

What happens to the faith of the supposed believer who has been told that God is going to sweep them out of the earth before (unlike their spiritual ancestors and unlike Jesus) anything really bad happens to them when suddenly-multiple traumas to their way of life change their way of life-forever?

I believe that this dynamic-the disillusionment of a soft church who has been erroneously taught a ‘pre-tribulation rapture’-who were promised evacuation when they should have been taught to stand-when faced with having to confront a horrifying new reality in this life will be a major contributor to the ‘falling away’ that the Bible speaks of:

“Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;”

2 Thessalonians 2:3 KJV

https://bible.com/bible/1/2th.2.3.KJV

In the time before the tribulation, before the revealing of who the man of perdition, the world on most fronts will be in a confusing and chaotic hysteria. The world will have gone to heck in a hand basket and that is why the world will clamor for someone to fix things and deliver them. Then comes the broadcast of who the AC is.

And at the current day we live in-There are coming shocks to the world. They will include (but not limited to):

Economic Shock. Like the world reserve currency losing its lone reserve status (US dollar) and the ensuing chaos and loss of wealth to those holding assets in US dollars and other fiat currencies.

Shock of War. The US is in a proxy fight with Russia and has used hundreds of thousands of lives of Ukrainians as cannon fodder while Zelensky has allegedly secured an estate in Miami. Nuclear subs circle the globe and nuke bombers are in the air now as this plays out. World War III.

Shock of Biological Attack. The World Health Organization has warned against an imminent attack against humanity after a bio lab is taken in Sudan. Big Pharma, an element of the US gubbamint and a communist Chinese firm colluded to develop the Covid-19 bio weapon that was unleashed on the US and the world.

Shock of an ‘Alien’ presence. CNN reports that UFO sightings have almost doubled since a report delivered earlier this year. The ‘aliens’ are in reality the fallen angels led by Satan who ‘fell like lightning’ from heaven. Consider watching ‘Lies of Men and gods’-Exposing the Fallen Angel Agenda’ by Steve Quayle for expert exposé on this subject.

How will it go for them when the church going pre-trib indoctrinees now:

-Live in a war torn country

-Have to face that they were financially wiped out

-Suffer from the abhorrent and deadly effects of a biological outbreak

-Have to share their world with an evil angelic host that wants to see them dead

Will the people who were taught the pre-trib doctrine appreciate the pastors who told them that they would have nothing to worry about in the end times? Or will they seek these pastors and teachers out to tar and feather them (or worse)? I pray not. Will the people who were taught pre-trib stand strong in the face of the AC and resist him (and resist the devil) or will their faith fail them because a supposed man or woman of God told them a story that just would never hold water in the face of an evil end time that they will actually have to live through?

The ‘falling away’ IMHO, will be made of many church-going life stories that were, unfortunately, touched by the pre-tribulation doctrine that has been taught incorrectly as fact by many churches.

Instead of ‘falling away’ let us completely trust The One who can keep us from falling:

“Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy,”

Jude 1:24 KJV

https://bible.com/bible/1/jud.1.24.KJV

———-

If you appreciate this article can you consider a gift to Encouraging Angels for the intelligence we provided today? Click this link to give. We need the support. Links to this article are encouraged. Reproductions of this writing are only allowed by written permission of the author and those reproductions must include this proviso of request for support, how this writing may be reproduced and following disclaimers.

All rights reserved.

Stan Szymanski (or Encouraging Angels) is not a medical doctor. This is not medical advice. In all matters pertaining to the health and care of a human being consult a medical doctor. This is not legal, financial or personal advice. Consult appropriate professionals in those fields for that type of advice.

Stan Szymanski

All Rights Reserved.