Ukraine Army Falling Apart; Shooting the Officers Who order them into no-win battle

26 MAY 2023

The Ukrainian Army is literally coming apart at the seams. Soldiers are shooting their commanders rather than be ordered into un-survivable battles. Video below shows one dead Battalion Commander after being shot in the head by a Company Commander!

Tired of being ordered to basically commit suicide by their top officers, Ukrainian soldiers are now “fragging” their officers rather than go into suicidal battle against superior Russian forces.

Here’s one such instance where a Battalion Commander lays dead on the ground after a Company Commander shot him in the head rather than obey an order to go into a hopeless battle, where five other Companies ALL got killed minutes earlier.

As this rebellion among Ukraine troops spreads, it won’t be long before the Ukrainian Army is no more.

