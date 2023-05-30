By Alex Cooke Global News

Posted May 29, 2023 6:34 am – Updated May 29, 2023 4:37 pm

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage commented Monday on the fast-moving wildfire that has forced evacuations and local emergencies outside the Halifax area, saying the fire hasn’t expanded its perimeter since Sunday. “We are in an unprecedented fire response that has displaced more than 16,000 residents of our community. Now, we have not expanded the perimeter since yesterday, which is some hope that perhaps the situation has stabilized,” Savage said.

Fire crews in Nova Scotia are at work trying to contain two massive wildfires burning out of control, destroying homes and displacing thousands of people.

“We’re definitely a province that is on edge right now,” Premier Tim Houston said during a media availability Monday afternoon.

“It’s a serious situation. The fires around the province are leaving a mark on our province.”

A 788-hectare wildfire in the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area, about a 30-minute drive from downtown Halifax, broke out Sunday afternoon. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place in a number of neighbourhoods, impacting more than 16,400 residents.

In the southwestern part of the province, another fire in Shelburne County was last measured at around 6,270 hectares and more than 400 homes have been evacuated. That number is expected to grow as the fire continues to spread.

Local states of emergency were declared in the areas affected by the fires.

There have been no injuries or missing people reported as a result of the fires, but their impacts have been devastating. Houston could not say how many homes have been destroyed, but said “dozens of structures” have been affected.

“Our main concern is fighting these fires,” Houston said.

“I’ve seen the images, I’ve seen the videos, and I’ve seen the reality of what’s happening, the damage that’s being caused, and it’s very scary. It’s very scary for sure.

“But I want you to know that we are doing everything possible as a province, as a municipality, as a country.”

A helicopter carrying water flies over heavy smoke from an out-of-control fire in a suburban community outside of Halifax that spread quickly, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday May 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

He said the province will provide $500 to every household required to evacuate due to the fires, with the funding being administered through the Canadian Red Cross. More details on the program will be announced Tuesday.

Two Department of Natural Resources and Renewables helicopters and a water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador are helping at each of the two fires, in addition to local crews and volunteer firefighters.

Houston said crews from New Brunswick are also aiding and help is on its way from P.E.I. The province said it will cover the mileage for volunteer firefighters coming in from other communities.

In a tweet Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa is standing ready to assist.

“The wildfire situation in Nova Scotia is incredibly serious – and we stand ready to provide any federal support and assistance needed,” Trudeau said.

“We’re keeping everyone affected in our thoughts, and we’re thanking those who are working hard to keep people safe.”

Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says he’s concerned about the “extremely challenging” conditions being seen across the country as wildfires continue to impact a number of provinces and territories.

“We will do everything we can to support the people of Canada as they are being impacted by this extremely challenging wildfire season,” Blair told reporters on Monday. “It is frankly an all-hands-on-deck response to the challenges that people are facing.”

A ‘tough week ahead’

Scott Tingley, manager of forest protection with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, said it’s been an abnormally busy forest fire season. So far, there have been 183 forest fires in the province, eight of which are currently burning.

He said it was a dry spring with below average rainfall, and high winds on Sunday also helped spread the flames.

Tingley said the Tantallon and Shelburne fires – like most forest fires – were likely “human-caused,” as there were no lightning strikes in the area recently, though DNRR is investigating what the specific causes were.

“We have dry weather forecasted for the week, no significant rain, and still some wind.”

In a “glimmer of hope,” Tingley said the Tantallon wildfire is not growing much, but it’s a different story in Shelburne.

“We expect we’re going to continue to realize challenges in Shelburne, down in Barrington, and that will be an ongoing assessment based on what happens with the various fires, where we’re going to prioritize resources,” he said.

“As we start getting additional incoming resources … that’s the equation. Where they’re going to be most effective and most needed.