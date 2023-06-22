Russian president Vladimir Putin is now warning the West about military escalations that could lead to nuclear war.



He says, "the fire of war will engulf the whole of Europe. It looks like the US is ready for that too."At the same time, Russian influencer and professor Sergey Karaganov is calling for limited nuclear strikes on the USA and Western Europe as a way to save the world from annihilation. He says:"But what if the present Western leaders refuse to back down? Perhaps they have lost all sense of self-preservation? Then we will have to hit a group of targets in a number of countries to bring those who have lost their senses back to their senses."



