This is BREAKING NEWS as of 4:52 PM eastern US time on Friday, June 23, 2023 — There are numerous reports of a military Coup d’ Etat taking place inside Russia.

Plan “FORTRESS” to protect vital facilities, jam cellphones, and restrict normal civilian life has been enacted in Southern Russia and in Moscow & in Moscow. RUMORS OF CIVIL WAR EVERYWHERE!

The fortress plan implies an emergency gathering of police personnel and provides readiness to repel an external attack.

New Army recruits, without much training, are being armed and sent to southern Russia.

Social media is lighting-up with postings calling for military brass to be ousted (and worse) as shown below:

Apparently, the leader of PMC Wagner, Progozhin, posted a public message on social media claiming the Russian Army deliberately fired missiles at camps of the Wagner PMC soldiers, killing several and injuring many.

RUMORS are running wild that Prigozhin is bringing 25,000 of his Wagner troops to Moscow to take out the military leadership of Russia.

NONE OF THIS IS VERIFIABLE at this time.

Whatever is taking place is happening very fast. Updates as I get the info.

UPDATE 5:29 PM EDT —

Reports now surfacing that Russian inter-governmental secure communications systems “ATS-1” and “ATS-2” have been taken offline and are no longer functioing.

ATS-1 (“Kremlin”) telephone communications for senior leaders in the offices of heads of Russian Federation ministries and department (first deputy ministers upward), and also some other organs of authority.

ATS-2 (“Hotline”) is similar, and is used by deputy ministers, heads of departments and main administrations in important ministries and departments, and a number of other officials at similar levels of responsibility.

MORE:

Russian spetsnaz is raiding the Wagner Center in downtown Saint Petersburg right now. Local time is almost midnight.

STILL MORE:

Roadblocks are being set up around Rublyovka outside Moscow. Many Kremlin regime leaders live there.

UPDATE 5:35 PM EDT —

SHOOTING REPORTED IN MOSCOW “We hear shooting near Moscow’s “Profoyuznaya” metro station.” – Russian opposition Telegram

Special Forces units have arrived to protect the Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow.

Special Operations Forces (SSO) commanded by Major General Valery Flustikov have taken over control of the Ministry of Defence headquarters on Frunzenskaya in Moscow. Right now, there’s no way of knowing whose side he is really on: Shoigu or Prigozhin. Probably “wait & see.”

COVERT INTEL