M Dowling — June 26, 2023 Independent Sentinel

During an interview yesterday, Colonel McGregor explained what he thought happened in Russia in the last few days. He’s insightful and his explanation appears to make all the pieces fit.

The Colonel said, “I wouldn’t call it a coup. I think what happened is that Mister Prigozhin, who, as you know, is a well-known blowhard and has frequently said outrageous things, reached the conclusion that I think a lot of people in the senior ranks of the Russian army have reached, and that is two things.

“First, that this war has dragged on too long, and they want to Putin to take decisive action to end it.

“Secondly, I think the fear is that the United States will be tempted to intervene in western Ukraine with its Polish allies and others potentially if this does not come to an end.

“So Prigozhin staged this, went down to Rostov, to the theater command center. He stayed there. There was no violence, but then he dispatched 4000 troops to go toward Moscow.

RUSSIANS TOOK IT SERIOUSLY

“30,000 troops in the Moscow Garrison were mobilized and prepared to fight, and ultimately Russian aircraft and attack helicopters were used against the 4000 troops that Ferguson had sent toward Moscow.

“So, at least in Moscow, people took this very seriously.

“As soon as there was any indication of fighting and that anyone could be killed, Prigozhin immediately called a halt to it.”

Lukashenko has known Mr. Prigozhin for 20 years at least, is a close friend of his, and spoke with Putin, who gave him permission to talk directly to Prigozhin. The outcome was Prigozhin left.

THE IDEA OF CIA GETTING TO PRIGOZHIN IS LUDICROUS

“There will be no charges against him, and one of the reasons for that is that both the Wagner group and Prigozhin are very popular with Russian people. They see him as the kind of aggressive leader that they want on the battlefield and in this war with Ukraine. So I think what we have now to expect is a very powerful offensive will be unleashed against the Ukrainians…”

“Secondly, I think you’re going to see some changes at the top of the Russian command structure. I would expect General Slovakian, in particular, to rise as a result of this, but like you [the host], I see no evidence, frankly, that Mister Prigozhin was made an agent by MI-6 or the CIA or anybody else.

“Anybody who knows the Russians knows that any senior officer or commander or leader is surrounded by numerous FSB informants. The idea that he could have sold out even if he wanted to seems ludicrous.”

You can watch the whole clip on YouTube at Col. MacGregor’s Straight Calls.

Video Player

00:00

That’s what the US newspapers want you to believe. After listening to Col. MacGregor, you decide who makes the most sense.

THE MOST IMPORTANT POINT

Further on in the MacGregor clip, he explains that The Wagner Group aren’t actually mercenaries. They’re more like the French Foreign Legion, and they are loyal. They thought they were rescuing Putin from bad advisors.

That is the most important point.

Putin wants to move cautiously, but others in Russia want a more aggressive war. MacGregor said Ukraine has collapsed. Also, there has been a lot of dangerous talk in DC about nuclear weapons.

DC WANTS TO PASS A VERY DANGEROUS ACT

“There’s been a lot of very dangerous talk in Washington about nuclear weapons. And you have this piece of legislation that’s under consideration in the Senate that talks about threatening Russia with nuclear strikes if they detect anything that they consider to be evidence of a Russian nuclear operation.

“The Russians have made it very clear they will not use nuclear weapons unless we do. However, Zelensky has been encouraging his forces to attack a nuclear power plant on the Yepper …. The Russians have guarded it and protected it, trying to shut it down as much as possible because they don’t want the radioactivity loose. But this is the kind of dirty bomb threat that Zelensky has made real for a long time.

“As a result, the Russians, I think collectively, have said, ‘Good Lord, what happens if this man Zelensky succeeds in something at the plant? That it amounts to a dirty bomb or the equivalent of it. And then the US uses it as an excuse to intervene and launch a tactical nuclear weapon against us. I think these things were also in Prigozhin’s mind. I guess it’s why Prigozhin said I’ve got to do something dramatic to get Putin’s attention.

“Remember, Putin and he have known each other for many years. …that’s why I don’t buy the notion it’s a coup. I think he got Putin’s attention. I think we’re going to see change at the top and I think this offensive is going to be unleashed. That’s the outcome that Prigozhin wanted to be now unleashed.

There is much more in his interview on his YouTube channel.

Then again, none of us know what is going on and we will have to wait and see what happens next.