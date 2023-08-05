Worldcoin will expand its operations to sign up more users globally and aims to allow other organizations to use its iris-scanning and identity-verifying technology known as the World ID, want one?

At the height of the Pandemic and lockdowns, a company called Worldcoin was quietly signing up millions of people around the world to have their irises scanned to create their digital ID. To date, there has been over 2,167,405 users, with new users signing up at the rate of more than 100 per minute. World ID users are located in 120 different countries, and their tagline reads ‘For Every Human’. World ID? Hmm, seems like Bill Gates is not the only one with this dark dream.

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Revelation 13:17 (KJB)

I want you to understand what we’re telling you. Worldcoin, founded by Sam Altman of OpenAI, is pushing hard a ‘global proof‑of‑personhood’ digital ID tied to crypto that is being adopted by millions of people. It’s called ‘World ID’ and you receive it from a device called The Orb. This is literally the plotline of every cheesy Christian prophecy movie made during the 1980’s and 90’s. All the systems are in place for the Mark of the Beast, with AI being the ‘missing link’ to make it all possible. Altman is now offering his technology to any and all world governments who want to use it in their countries. World ID? You bet it is.

Worldcoin says will allow companies, governments to use its World ID system

FROM YAHOO NEWS: Co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Worldcoin launched last week, requiring users to give their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID and, in some countries, free cryptocurrency as part of plans to create a “identity and financial network”.

In sign-up sites around the world, people have been getting their faces scanned by a shiny spherical “orb”, shrugging off privacy campaigners’ concerns that the biometric data could be misused. Worldcoin says 2.2 million have signed up, mostly during a trial period over the last two years. Data watchdogs in Britain, France and Germany have said they are looking into the project.

“We are on this mission of building the biggest financial and identity community that we can,” said Ricardo Macieira, general manager for Europe at Tools For Humanity, the San Francisco and Berlin-based company behind the project.

Worldcoin raised $115 million from venture capital investors including Blockchain Capital, a16z crypto, Bain Capital Crypto and Distributed Global in a funding round in May. Macieira said Worldcoin would continue rolling out operations in Europe, Latin America, Africa and “all the parts of the world that will accept us.”

Worldcoin’s website mentions various possible applications, including distinguishing humans from artificial intelligence, enabling “global democratic processes” and showing a “potential path” to universal basic income, although these outcomes are not guaranteed.

Most people interviewed by Reuters at sign-up sites in Britain, India and Japan last week said they were joining in order to receive the 25 free Worldcoin tokens the company says verified users can claim.