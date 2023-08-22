Firestorm Levels Lahaina

Guest Post by James Grundvig, American Media Periscope

Zeducation LIVE Stream August 10, 2023 #350

The Maui fire investigators and local government will soon label the firestorm that nuked Lahaina but left its green trees standing in place but wilted, either as arson or climate change. No matter what, Big Media will amp up the verdict, pre-conclusion, as “climate boiling.” They gaslighting jackals will not wait for any type of investigation, whether rigged or not, to hive-drone the noise that the world is coming to an end due to overpopulation and dwindling resources.

[Credit: Anonymous patriot on Twitter/X. Image is marked up by James Grundvig]

Beyond natural wildfire or ground-level arson fires, there is a third and far more likely sore for the firestorm: Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).

The “Wine Country” Fires

In 2017, I investigated the raging firestorm that burned hundreds of structures in Santa Rosa, California, in early October. The week that proceeded, the air temperatures in Santa Rosa and over the mountains in Napa Valley were normal for that time of year–low to mid-80s, but rather dry.

After weeks of research, and interviewing local residents, I published “Sunspots and Cell Towers Fueled the Northern California Firestorm,” two days before Thanksgiving. The then proto-Substack, called Medium.com, ended up canceling my post and writings in early 2018. Why? I stepped on the third rails of HAARP and 5G, and that the false claims of arson fires were a coverup to the truth.

On YouTube, an enterprising digital soldier, “JeffSnyder2,” posted a 13-min video, rehashing and going over details of my investigative article in a video found here that’s still up after four years.

[Credit: James Grundvig marked up the aerial photo.]

What I saw in 2017 and what I see today in Maui are one and the same events. Only microwave technology as in DEW–whether military lasers or HAARP–can explain how the structures not only burned down, but melted kitchen appliances, bathtubs, metal alloy wheel rims, and far more.

[Credit: James Grundvig, August 2017, in a valley one hour outside Denver, Colorado.]

Just by chance or fate, I visited a medicinal plant in Fairplay, Colorado. On the return trip to the hotel I was staying at in Denver, I drove through a valley with three or four houses burned in a natural wildfire, along with the trees and foliage I captured in the above photo.

Compare the natural wildfire burnt trees to the images of the unharmed trees in both Santa Rosa 2017 and Lahaina 2023. That is a major tell. And I captured it in my six-year-old article.

Trees, Housing Materials, Microwave Effect

“The wildfires weren’t wild at all. The houses cooked from the inside out. They often burned from the top of the roofs, incinerating the walls, floors, and appliances, and cladding down to the foundation. Yet, 90 percent of the trees on the properties remained standing with leaves on the branches—not burnt, merely dried out. It was as if a neutron bomb had detonated burning everything manmade, but leaving the greenery alone.”

And this paragraph on microwave impact.

“If you put tinfoil in a microwave oven it will spark with flames shooting about, giving off an orange halo glow. It’s not the metal that catches fire, but the aluminum oxide coating. When superheated by microwave energy the coating releases oxygen on the surface engorging the material to burn even hotter. This phenomenon is known as “field-activated combustion synthesis.” Like a Duraflame log, the self-sustaining oxygen fuels the flames as had been seen with the ceramics roof tiles and the metals used to build—materials that do not burn in a normal forest fire.”

[PDF of my 2017 article found at the bottom.]

Maui Burns from DEW Fires

Understanding the truth nature of the firestorm will be key to exposing the enemy. We know from Directed Energy Weapons experts, such as Eric Hecker (video at the end) and James Martinez, the MK-Ultra survivor–a recent guest on “Unrestricted Truths” (Episode 390), “DEW Weapons Target Humans–not only are chemtrails spraying confirmed as fact, but also DEW weapons, such as HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program) that were suspected of causing the earthquake in Turkey at the start of this year confirmed as well.

Videos from the Lahaina, Maui, firestorm.

MAUI IS UNDER ATTACK BY DEW!!! THIS IS NOT CAUSED BY ANY NATURAL FIRE! https://t.co/16DcYWQ6dE — Jackie (@risetoflyy) August 9, 2023

The fires up close. Post destruction, at least 130 people died in Maui, plus 1000 missing

It is well past time for the digital soldiers, patriots, truthers, conservatives, the free people to educate themselves and share the truths and specs on how various DEW weapons work, from handheld brainwave altering devices to the massive billion-volt antenna arrays of HAARP found in Alaska and now, thanks to the whistleblowers Eric Hecker and James Martinez, Antarctica.

Remember, the “truth will set you free.” Big Everything won’t be sharing or disseminating the truth. We are in a spiritual war.