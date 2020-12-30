WORLDHAL TURNER 26 DECEMBER 2020 HITS: 52455



The CDC quietly updated their guidelines to say that masks don’t work if you’ve come into close contact with someone for 15 minutes or more, according to the CDC website.

The media is almost completely ignoring this fact.

According to the CDC, anyone who has symptoms or tests positive is a risk to others even if masks are worn.

According to the CDC update:

Exposure to

Person with COVID-19 who has symptoms (in the period from 2 days before symptom onset until they meet criteria for discontinuing home isolation; can be laboratory-confirmed or a clinically compatible illness)

Person who has tested positive for COVID-19 (laboratory confirmed) but has not had any symptoms (in the 2 days before the date of specimen collection until they meet criteria for discontinuing home isolation).

Note: This is irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask or whether the contact was wearing respiratory personal protective equipment (PPE).

Hal Turner Remarks

“Irrespective of whether the person with COVID-19 or the contact was wearing a mask.” ??

So, what’s the point of these mask mandates again?

The point is now, what it has always been: Submission. You do what they tell you or else they – and their useful idiot pals — will make your life miserable.

Even though the mask serves no purpose, these dingbats and their useful idiots DEMAND you wear one. This isn’t about your health, it’s about CONTROL.

Slaves who do as they’re told and do not question the “Massa” (Ya’sir massa!) are the ones wearing masks.

Free men are not wearing them.

Which are you?