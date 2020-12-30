Monday, December 28, 2020 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) It is now increasingly clear that the explosion in Nashville was not caused by an RV bomb, nor a conventional missile but rather a “Directed Energy Weapon.”

The evidence for this includes:

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper warning in September that China possessed “killer satellites” and “directed energy weapons” that could threaten the United States.

The apparent missile “trail” in the skyline video of Nashville, which is also consistent with a stream of ionized atmosphere and particular matter suspended in the air. (High-powered lasers can transform molecules into plasma.)

The large blue “plasma flash” observed on a street-level video camera, an instant before the kinetic explosion. This blue plasma light is consistent with the use of an extremely high-powered, high-altitude laser system that instantly transforms solid matter into its plasma state. This same technology has been used in pilot programs to transform landfill waste into simple elements such as carbon. This process is called “plasma torch gasification” and is considered a “green” technology to eliminate landfill by transforming matter into carbon.

Interestingly, this “plasma torch gasification” process, which can also be created by an extremely powerful laser burst, releases huge amounts of hydrogen gas, which is itself explosive in a conventional (chemical) sense. What an observer would see is first a bright blue plasma light, followed by a yellow fireball, followed by black carbon dust all over the ground, and this is what we observe in Nashville.

The fact that no explosion crater appeared on the street under the RV, but rather a layer of charred carbon, which is consistent with the aftermath of a plasma state caused by an energy weapon (most likely a laser used for ablation of samples in the laboratory, which would typically be a laser in the 198nm range, or what is called “Deep-UV”. Some ablation lasers also use 266nm.)

under the RV, but rather a layer of charred carbon, which is consistent with the aftermath of a plasma state caused by an energy weapon (most likely a laser used for ablation of samples in the laboratory, which would typically be a laser in the 198nm range, or what is called “Deep-UV”. Some ablation lasers also use 266nm.) The US State Dept. has warned that Russia is already testing an anti-satellite missile, which is part of Russia’s defense against the orbital laser weapons possessed by China and the United States.

This topic is covered in more detail in the December 28th Situation Update, embedded below.

Here are the highlights from the podcast:

FBI claim of DNA matching from the scene of the explosion carried zero credibility.

The explosion disabled the ZME air traffic control comms out of Nashville, blinding air traffic control to high-level aircraft on that day.

The FAA issued a highly unusual “ground stop” order.

Aftermath of the explosion reveals the AT&T building was hardened like an NSA bunker, with reinforced concrete and a fake public facade, with fake vents.

The AT&T building carried an NFP warning sign which explains, “Flammability 4 = will vaporize or readily burn at normal temperature, or is readily dispersed in air and will burn readily.”

The materials warning sign also carried a “W” symbol: W = Reacts with water in an unusual or dangerous manner.

The AT&T / NSA center had intercepted all the traffic of Dominion voting systems software updates and real-time remote manipulations from China and other countries.

Data stored to magnetic tape, which was physically unharmed by the explosion but may have been subjected to electromagnetic interference sufficient to cause some data loss.

The Nashville FirstNet comms system also served the Huntsville, Alabama FBI “second headquarters” which Trump was setting up as a “white hat” FBI campus. CNBC reported on the $1 billion FBI building there.

CodeMonkeyZ shares tweet: I heard there was a BIG meeting last night discussing “significant intel that is so much bigger than anyone can imagine”.

“Fairview” is the name of the NSA program to spy on Americans through AT&T data gathering.

City Blue Imaging in Rochester burned down as part of a campaign to systematically destroy the evidence of voter fraud. This is the subcontractor involved in the printing of mail-in ballots. All equipment was destroyed in the three-alarm fire.

Fake ballots in AZ arrived via a cargo plane from Korea, ballots were protected by AZ National Guard and transported to Maricopa County for counting in order to steal the election. This is the report from Stew Peters (see 2nd video below).

Bobby Piton reveals new details of how “phantom voters” were used to rig the election, where people with common last names like Jones, Williams, Jackson were replaced with unique last name phantom voters who voted for Biden.

Piton concludes, “a sophisticated State Actor was able to optimize a desired outcome for both the State of Georgia and the State of Pennsylvania.”

Far-left journalist charged in BLM firebombing attack on police cars.

Texas says pregnancy is a “medical condition” and plans to prioritize all people with medical conditions for covid vaccines, starting with Black and Brown people, as part of a eugenics / depopulation program to eliminate Hispanics and Blacks.

It appears that Trump is dealing with much more than an election war, but rather a global war against human beings as citizens of Earth.

Listen to the full podcast here:

Brighteon.com/418bab7e-e43a-4bcc-a95f-be592a1a1867