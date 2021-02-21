By Michael Baxter -February 17, 2021

As Texans froze in Uri’s icy grip, President Donald Trump in balmy Florida entertained an unexpected visitor, a physicist who was once at the top of his list—albeit a short one—for chief scientific advisor to the president, according to a source in Trump’s orbit speaking under promise of anonymity.

Dr. William Happer, Professor Emeritus at Princeton University, is an American physicist who has specialized in the study of atomic physics, optics, and spectroscopy. From 1991-1993, he served as director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science under George W. Bush’s administration, but was fired in late 1993 by the Clinton administration after he failed to convince Bill that science behind the global warming movement was deeply flawed. In short, Dr. Happer has unimpeachable credentials and a stellar history of academic excellence.

Happer went to Mara-a-Lago with a warning. He told Trump neither mother nature nor fictitious tales of earth-shattering climate change was responsible for the storm that had brought the Lone Star State to its knees; a fifth of the state’s electricity transmission plants collapsed and over four million Texans froze in the dark, many without water too.

Dr. Happer, our source said, told Trump the Biblical storm was a product of “weather warfare.”

A technology called HAARP, Happer said, had been weaponized and directed at Texas, possibly as a warning to Republican states that have eschewed Biden’s Covid-19 policies and promised to fight his dissection of the 2nd Amendment.

HAARP is an acronym for High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, ostensibly a scientific research program to study the properties and behavior of the ionosphere through use of directed microwave frequency. Many scholars over the years have questioned the ethics of HAARP, noting its technology could easily be weaponized, and the government claimed to have shuttered the program in 2013 in response to promulgation of bad press and conspiracy theories.

Happer claimed “whispers in the scientific community” suggested Biden had perverted desires to teach Red states a lesson by way of unconventional warfare. He speculated that “Biden’s people” had seized the HAARP research facility in Gakona, Alaska and “turned up the juice” to disrupt, manipulate, and reposition the Jet Stream to center an arctic front over Texas.

Our source said Trump, who has been falsely accused of disliking science, expressed interest in Happer’s theory but questioned how the attack could be considered a warning if Biden had not actually warned anyone about an attack, impending or otherwise.

“It’s not like Sleepy Joe called Greg[Abbott], a good man and a really great governor, and said play ball with me or else, or called Ron [DeSantis], another great governor, and said we just screwed Texas, you’re next,” Trump reportedly said.

“Are you sure they weren’t notified?” Happer asked.

“I’m sure. I talk to these guys every day. Every day. And I think this is something they would’ve told me. We’re working together, you know,” Trump said.

Happer admitted he didn’t have all the answers, but he assured Trump that Texas’s location relative to the Southern Hemisphere and the equator absolutely precluded any chance that Uri was a naturally occurring meteorological phenomena.

“It is impossible, Mr. Trump. Right here, Florida, could be his next target,” Happer opined.

Our source said the meeting ended with Trump saying he’d take the matter under advisement and convene a council of scientists and military experts to corroborate Happer’s hypothesis.

Correction: Our copy editor, apparently stuck in the past or has dementia, mistakenly misquoted Trump as saying Rick Perry is the current governor of Texas. The mistake has been corrected, and we appologize for the mistake.