We Have Proof That Rothschilds Patented Covid-19 Biometric Tests In 2015 And 2017

Jack Metir July 6, 2021 3 Minutes

It’s not disputable, since the information comes from official patent registries in the Netherlands and US. And we have all the documentation.

As we’ve shown in previous exposes, the whole Covidiocracy is a masquerade and a simulation long prepared by The World Bank / IMF / The Rothschilds / World Economic Forum (basically the world’s “elite”, the 0.1%) and their lemmings, with Rockefeller partnership.

Our newest discoveries further these previous revelations.

FIRST REGISTRATION: NETHERLANDS, 2015

Source: Dutch Government patent registry website

A method is provided for acquiring and transmitting biometric data (e.g., vital signs) of a user, where the data is analyzed to determine whether the user is suffering from a viral infection, such as COVID-19.

The method includes using a pulse oximeter to acquire at least pulse and blood oxygen saturation percentage, which is transmitted wirelessly to a smartphone.

To ensure that the data is accurate, an accelerometer within the smartphone is used to measure movement of the smartphone and/or the user.

Once accurate data is acquired, it is uploaded to the cloud (or host), where the data is used (alone or together with other vital signs) to determine whether the user is suffering from (or likely to suffer from) a viral infection, such as COVID-19.

Depending on the specific requirements, the data, changes thereto, and/or the determination can be used to alert medical staff and take corresponding actions.

SECOND REGISTRATION: USA, 2017

DOWNLOAD FROM GOOGLE PATENTS (PDF)

Detailed info below.

ONE KEY DETAIL STRUCK ME ON THESE REGISTRATIONS: Both were filed and updated years ago, but they were SCHEDULED to be made public in September 2020. This is sufficient evidence that they knew in 2015 what’s going to happen in September 2020!

So how did Mr. Richard A. Rothschild know to create a system and method for testing for a disease that didn’t exist, and know exactly how the disease will be called, including the year in which the disease will be discovered?

ANOTHER BOMBSHELL FACT: MILLIONS OF COVID-19 TEST KITS HAVE BEEN SOLD IN 2017 AND 2018

Data from the World Integrated Trade Solution, however, shows something astonishing:

“in 2017 and 2018 – two years before COVID-19 – hundreds of millions of test kits for COVID-19 were distributed worldwide.”

Two years before the outbreak of COVID-19 the USA, the EU, China and nations around the world started exporting millions of diagnostic test instruments for… COVID-19, a disease that supposedly didn’t even exist back then.

None of the above makes sense, unless this is not actually a pandemic, but a PLANdemic. And I think the following article proves just that: Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order.

