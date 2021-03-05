The study, titled, The Impact of COVID-19 on Pediatric Mental Health, was put together by non-profit organization FAIR Health.

The FAIR Health database has access to more than 32 billion private insurance claims.

After assessing the 32 billion claims, the group tracked “month-by-month changes from January to November 2020 compared to the same months in 2019.”

What they found was disturbing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on mental health, particularly that of young people. School closures, having to learn remotely, and isolating from friends due to social distancing have been sources of stress and loneliness,” the study revealed.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson covered the study on his Tuesday night show.

“Among children aged 13 to 18 – teenagers – insurance claims for intentional self-harm were up 90 percent in March of 2020 compared to the previous year. The next month, in April, self-harm cases rose by nearly 100 percent,” he said.

Meanwhile, Carlson continued, “claims for medical help related to drug overdoses” rose by “95 percent in March and then to 119 percent in April, and those numbers remained elevated through the fall.”https://www.youtube.com/embed/6kBAEqqFOl8?start=243&feature=oembed

“Why was this happening?” Tucker rhetorically asked. “Mental illness caused by coronavirus lockdowns.”

“In April 2020, generalized anxiety disorder increased 93.6 percent over April 2019, while major depressive disorder increased 83.9 percent and adjustment disorders 89.7 percent,” according to the study.

“Thanks to the coronavirus lockdowns, children are ten times more likely to die from suicide than from the coronavirus they’re meant to be protected from,” Carlson noted.

Parents who may take note of this data and decide it’s better for their child to go back to school rather than to continue “distance learning,” have been labeled “privileged” by Los Angeles Teachers’ Union President Cecily Myart-Cruz.

Myart-Cruz said, “Some voices are being allowed to speak louder than others. We have to call out the privilege behind the largely white, wealthy parents driving the push for a rushed return.”

It seems as if the loudest voices in the room right now are obnoxious liberal ones resorting to claims of racism when actual data proves it is time for America’s children to return to in-person schooling.