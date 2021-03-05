Infowars.comMarch 4th 2021, 5:26 pmW

Watch President Trump’s full CPAC speech here and at Banned.Video.

YouTube has banned President Trump’s CPAC speech from their platform.

Right Side Broadcasting reported on Thursday YouTube deleted their exclusive video of the speech, despite it having close to 4 million views. Additionally, they were issued a two-week suspension.

NEW: RSBN has been suspended from YouTube for two weeks because of the Trump #CPAC2021 speech, which violated their guidelines on election misinformation.



The video was approaching 4 million views. They have also removed it from their platform. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

In an update, RSBN revealed YouTube claimed they removed the video for violating their policy on election misinformation

The video was subsequently removed from other channels that also carried the speech, however it’s unlikely those channels were cited for policy violations.

Can confirm that even some of the major networks had their video of Trump’s speech removed, though it is not clear if they also received a two week suspension and/or strike on their accounts like we did.



Doubt it. https://t.co/2k8qn7JJCo — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

RSBN adds that YouTube policies would have allowed the speech to stay up had the channel provided commentary representing “countervailing viewpoints.

Even if we believed that, we wouldn’t sell out like that and say it just to keep a video up.



We try to follow the rules. Don’t air certain things that we normally would—but we won’t censor President Trump or push back against things he says that, quite frankly, we agree with. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 4, 2021

During the speech, Trump teased a 2024 presidential run stating, “I may decide to beat them for a third time.”https://api.banned.video/embed/603c64a819b0cb2245bf2fea

He also declared the 2021 election “rigged,” to which the crowd chanted, “You won! You won!

"THIS ELECTION WAS RIGGED"



Trump slams the Supreme Court for its inaction on the theft of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/3lR1YIVGOD — National File (@NationalFile) February 28, 2021

”

Trump’s son, Don Jr., called out YouTube on Twitter for blatantly disregarding freedom of speech.

This sort of manipulation and interference only shows how much weight these monopolies put on the scale of freedom. It’s never going to end until we all band together to stop it. https://t.co/ZepWvWhPLY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 4, 2021

This type of Big Tech censorship and gatekeeping is expected by the radical leftists at YouTube who are helping prop up the China’s installed globalist puppet Joe Biden, and it’s exactly why Infowars created Banned.Video.

Watch President Trump’s full CPAC speech below:https://api.banned.video/embed/603d32f12c4d1e232a83036e

Watch Alex Jones’ special coverage of CPAC on the Sunday, Feb. 28 edition of the Alex Jones Show:https://api.banned.video/embed/603c64a319b0cb2245bf2fe0https://api.banned.video/embed/5b92a1e6568f22455f55be2b?autoplay=true&muted=true