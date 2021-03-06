MARCH 2, 2021 CAP ALLON

Sumatra’s incredibly active Sinabung Volcano has exploded in spectacular fashion again today, March 2, sending volcanic ash high into the atmosphere.

Note this was around the time of the latest series of New Zealand Earthquakes

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin is warning of a thick ash plume rising to 40,000 feet (12.2 km).

Particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 feet (10 km) –and into the stratosphere– have a direct cooling effect on the planet.



According to volcano.si.edu, Sinabung woke in 2010 after centuries of quiescence with it’s eruptive phase that year registering as a 2 on the Volcanic Explosivity Index (VEI). However, that 2010 phase turned out to be a mere precursor to the long and powerful episode which began on Sept 5, 2013 and ran until Jul 15, 2018 which qualified as a VEI 4.

A year later Mount Sinabung fired back into life, in May, 2019.

North Sumatra's Mount Sinabung has been erupting several times today, including one where it spewed a towering cloud of hot ash 5,000m high. Several areas are now covered in volcanic ash.

This latest eruption (from March 2) ranks as one of the largest in years, rivaling the 55,000 footer of June 9, 2020.

LOOK: Mount Sinabung in Indonesia erupts as seen from Kuta Rakyat village in Karo, North Sumatra Province on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



Photos by Antara Foto/Sastrawan Ginting/via Reuters

Sinabung is certainly one to watch as we continue our descent into this next Grand Solar Minimum. The volcano appears more than capable of producing a powerful VEI 6+ which would result in a dramatic cooling of the planet almost overnight.





BACKGROUND

Stratovolcano: 2460 m / 8,071 ft

Sumatra, Indonesia: 3.17°N / 98.39°E

Current status: ERUPTION WARNING

Eruption list: 0810 ± 70 years, 2010, 2013-2018, 2019-ongoing



UPTICK

Seismic and Volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in the Sun.

The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is likely attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the increase in Galactic Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.

Check out these link for more info:

The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).

Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we’re entering a ‘full-blown’ Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as “the weakest of the past 200 years”, with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.

Furthermore, we can’t ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.





Prepare accordingly— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and grow your own.



