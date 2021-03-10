From the original article by JEFF MAPLES

Level-headed biblically-minded Christians have oft referred to Hillsong as a circus. But what they may not realize is that Hillsong isn’t just a circus metaphorically speaking — Hillsong is literally a circus.

Hillsong Gold Coast, led by James & Elida Turner, recently put on a circus performance at their campus. Not kidding. In a program they call #SundayNightAtTheMovies, they put on such an outlandish and ridiculous stunt that even the most biblically-ignorant unbelievers can look at this and tell it has absolutely nothing to do with Christianity. It’s a freak show. A literal freak show.

Of course, now that Barnum & Bailey are out, someone has to step in and fill their shoes. It’s no wonder their top artists and leaders renounce their faith — this is not Christianity.

Below are some pictures from that performance.

Most of our ills can be directed at this circus of Christian entertainment, which is giving a generation a palatable Christianity, a people who know nothing of seeking after God. We are now seeing a crisis among today’s Christian youth.

The church should have no appearance of evil, we should reprove, not approve of darkness! We are to be the light to the world, not replicate their destructive behaviour!

We have become rebellious people, reprobate silver, undisciplined children (see Heb. 12:6–8)

To whom shall I speak, and give warning, that they may hear? Behold, their ear is uncircumcised, and they cannot hearken: behold, the word of the LORD is unto them a reproach; they have no delight in it. … 17Also I set watchmen over you, saying, Hearken to the sound of the trumpet. But they said, we will not hearken. ….28 They are all grievous revolters, walking with slanders: they are brass and iron; they are all corrupters. 29 The bellows are burned, the lead is consumed of the fire; the founder melts in vain: for the wicked are not plucked away.30 Reprobate silver shall men call them, because the LORD hath rejected them… (Jer. 6:10,17,28–30). (emphasis added)

‘Hear, O heavens, and give ear, O earth: for the LORD hath spoken, I have nourished and brought up children, and [yet] they have rebelled against me.’ (Isa. 1:2 KJV)

No greater crime has been meted out by the evangelical church than a god that is malleable and conforms to our choices, wants, and desires. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, shaped and molded by modern-day culture, the worship of the eternal God, marketed through worldly concepts.

Charles H. Spurgeon once said, ‘The devil has seldom done a cleverer thing than hinting to the Church that part of their mission is to provide entertainment for the people, with a view to winning them. From speaking out as the Puritans did, the Church has gradually toned down her testimony, then winked at and excused the frivolities of the day. Then she tolerated them in her borders. Now she has adopted them under the plea of reaching the masses.’7

Rock music, chart-topping hits, multimedia, and charismatic Cirque du Soleil* are common place in the house of God on any given Sunday in this present godless era.

The current ‘ministers’ in God’s house cry out, ‘These be your gods, O Israel’ and happily the people rise up to play.

Cirque du Soleil (pronounced: [siʁk dy sɔ.lɛj], “Circus of the Sun”) is a Canadian entertainment company. It is the largest theatrical producer in the world.[2] Based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and located in the inner-city area of Saint-Michel, it was founded inBaie-Saint-Paul in 1984 by two former street performers, Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix.[3] It is self-described as a dramatic mix of circus arts and street entertainment. Each show is a synthesis of circus styles from around the world, with its own central theme and storyline. Shows employ continuous live music, with performers rather than stagehands changing the props*