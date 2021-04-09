An aged care worker is bed-ridden after receiving the wrong Covid-19 vaccine

Woman claims she had the Pfizer vaccine first but was given AstraZeneca jab

Mistake happened at Health Matters Karalee medical clinic in Queensland today

An aged care worker has been left bed-ridden after she allegedly received the wrong second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The worker reportedly received the Pfizer vaccine for her first dose but was given the AstraZeneca vaccine for her second injection at the Health Matters Karalee medical clinic in Queensland today.

The woman, aged in her 50s, only realised the mistake after receiving a pamphlet from doctors and nurses following her second jab.

The clinic told her to go home, watch for symptoms and call an ambulance if she has an adverse reaction (pictured: stock image of AstraZeneca vaccine)

The clinic allegedly kept the woman under observation following the injection for an hour while checking her blood pressure twice.

She was later sent home with an ice-pack to help with an ongoing headache.

The woman has reportedly suffering with nausea, dizziness and body aches since the late afternoon.



Health workers at the clinic are ‘not sure’ what the potential side effects for the mix-up will be for the woman allegedly, as she is the first person in Australia this has happened to.

The clinic told her to go home, watch for symptoms and call an ambulance if she has an adverse reaction.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Health Matters Karalee Clinic for comment.

A worker reportedly received the Pfizer vaccine (pictured) for her first dose but was given the AstraZeneca vaccine for her second injection