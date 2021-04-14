(Natural News)

In the wake of accelerating deaths from vaccine-induced blood clots, the FDA has now called a nationwide halt to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine.

In truth, all covid-19 vaccine cause deadly blood clots for the simple reason that spike protein structures are biologically active and load to blood coagulation (clotting) inside the body.

These blood clots travel to the brain, heart, lungs and other organs, causing strokes, heart attacks (rapper DMX was killed this way), pulmonary embolisms (blood clots in the lungs) and other similar causes of death, none of which are officially listed as “vaccine” deaths.

The fact that mRNA vaccines hijack the body’s cells to generate spike proteins which cause blood clotting is an open admission that mRNA vaccines are death shots — a form of vaccine euthanasia. And people who are foolish enough to take these vaccine shots are signing up for “vaccine suicide” as part of a global depopulation agenda.

Even worse, none of the vaccines actually do anything useful to reduce deaths from covid. As Dr. Richard Fleming recently told the War Room broadcast, the vaccine efficacy data from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, “all show their vaccines make zero difference in stopping covid.” From that article:

Fleming warned the effects could take a year and half to show in humans.

Fleming, who in the 1990s discovered inflammation causes cardiovascular disease, said man-made spike proteins in the vaccines also cause inflammation. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was pulled for its link to blood clots in women.

The vaccines have “no statistically significant benefit,” Fleming said, but cause “inflammation and blood clotting, Lewy bodies [associated with dementia], Mad Cow disease, and nothing to benefit.”

Fleming said the Biden regime should call for immediate reevaluation of “whether there’s any demonstrated efficacy” of the vaccines, “because there’s not.”

“Secondly, what are the potential consequences of having already vaccinated a substantial number of individuals in this country?” Fleming said.

In today’s Situation Update podcast, I cover the blood clotting problems with the vaccine, revealing why so many people are already dying from an experimental intervention the government lied about and insisted was safe:

