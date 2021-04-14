By David Crowe

Australians could see a surge in vaccinations in the final quarter of this year in a federal plan to set up massive sites capable of inoculating thousands of people each day, holding out the promise of protecting the population by Christmas.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed the plan in a speech that admitted to problems in the vaccine rollout and aired hopes for a new approach when he meets state and territory leaders at a national cabinet meeting on Monday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted to problems in the vaccine rollout while airing hopes for new agreements with the states.CREDIT:ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN

“Our task now is to work with the states and territories to find the best method for mass vaccination to be achieved in that fourth quarter, or earlier if those doses become available sooner,” Mr Morrison said.

“And if we get that right, it should be possible – it should, assuming supply chains and vaccine hesitancy not getting beyond us – it should be possible to vaccinate the balance of the population this year.

“But that will depend heavily on whether the states’ mass vaccination programs can achieve that in about a 12-week period, and that will be a big task, and that’s why I haven’t committed to a timetable.

“We need to work that up with the states and territories.”

Scott Morrison wants to hold two National Cabinet meetings a week to get the coronavirus vaccine rollout on track.

Mr Morrison moved last Sunday to abandon the government’s original target of giving a first dose to all adult Australians by October, arguing it is not possible to set a new target because of the uncertainties over global vaccine supplies.

However, in a speech on Wednesday, he aired the ambition to vaccinate all Australians by the end of the year as long as the country gets vaccine imports promised by Pfizer and local vaccines produced by CSL under an alliance with AstraZeneca.

Only 1.3 million doses have been given so far, well below the target of 4 million set for the end of March in the government’s forecasts before the European Union stymied the shipment of millions of AstraZeneca doses.

Victorian acting Premier James Merlino has launched mass vaccination sites, such as at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton and the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre, to inoculate health workers, police and other frontline workers.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is planning similar sites and welcomed the Prime Minister’s latest remarks, although she called for more transparency from the Commonwealth on the vaccine rollout.

The approach raises urgent questions about costs because the states carry the burden of the mass vaccination sites, while the federal government pays for doses given by general practitioners.

The vaccines are estimated to cost the federal government about $7 billion but the national cabinet meeting is likely to canvass funding for the delivery.

With 20 million additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving from October, federal and state governments would need to co-operate to deliver about 240,000 doses a day over 12 weeks to complete the program this year.

Mr Morrison stood by plans to vaccinate the two priority groups – 678,000 in Phase 1a and 6.2 million people in Phase 1b – by the middle of this year. The first phase includes quarantine workers, health workers and aged care residents and staff. Phase 1b includes all Australians aged over 70.

“Our immediate priority remains the vaccination of our most vulnerable in those phases 1a and 1b and we should be able to complete this by midyear as planned and using existing supplies of AstraZeneca because they are over the age of 50 in most cases, and the Pfizer vaccines we have available for that task,” he said.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Mr Morrison was turning to the states and territories for help after failing to reach his own targets.

“Scott Morrison had just one job this year, it was to get the vaccines right. And it’s been bungled,” Mr Albanese said.

“And now once again he’s gone back to the old playbook of saying he will have more meetings with the states and territories so that he can pass the buck, so that he can pass blame off to the states and territories for the failure that has occurred with the rollout of vaccines.

“Whenever Scott Morrison has a problem, whether it is bushfires, whether it be the rollout of the vaccines, whether it be issues related to gender and the treatment of women, he never takes responsibility, he always looks to blame someone else.”

David Crowe is chief political correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.150

