40-50% of our employees are Not vaccinated

National Institute of Health, CDC, FDA employees were offered the vaccine very early this year.

NEW: About 40-50% of CDC, FDA employees are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine according to Fauci, Marks — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 14, 2021

