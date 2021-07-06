Brad Hazzard warns against affection within homes during lockdown

NSW’s Health Minister used a stunning reference of an iconic Aussie film in a bizarre warning referencing where Covid was most dangerous

.Evin Priest

NCA NewsWire JULY 5, 20217:01AM

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard says it is important to follow health advice, saying “we are deep in a war with this virus”.

New South Wales Health Minister has delivered a breathtaking and unusual warning against “kissing and cuddling” within homes as greater Sydney battles cabin fever during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Overnight, NSW recorded 16 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus with 13 of those in isolation for their infectious periods.

Greater Sydney is in its second week of stay-at-home order issued on Saturday, June 26.

However, concerns are mounting that residents are breaching the restrictions after Sydney’s beaches were seen packed with people over the weekend.

Mr Hazzard was also concerned Sydney residents were leaving their homes to visit friends and family, which is not allowed except for a variety of reasons.

That includes food shopping, work, exercise or to provide care to family members.

Visitors are not allowed to a home except for a number of provisions including helping a person to move or parental arrangements.

Mr Hazzard referenced cult classic Australian comedy The Castle in issuing a warning against visiting other residences.

“Right now the most dangerous place is actually our homes,” Mr Hazzard said on Sunday.

“Aussies tend to think of their home as their castle, but right now it can be Covid central.

“There is only one reason why you should be leaving your home at the present time, and that is caring for somebody who needs that care.

“If you do have the need to go to someone’s home, it would be very wise for you to avoid kissing, cuddling, closeness or any proximity at all could mean this virus can get you and spread it then to others when you leave that house.”

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has warned people against visiting others in their homes. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian GillesSource:News Corp Australia

People are seen exercising at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, on Sunday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De MarchiSource:News Corp Australia

It comes as three people were issued $1000 fines and turned around by police after driving 340km from Sydney to Dunedoo in the state’s central west.

Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District noticed an unregistered car parked in a no parking zone outside a hotel on Bolaro Street at Dunedoo at about 8.50pm on Saturday.

They identified the driver and discovered he was one of three people who’d travelled from Sydney that day and were booked to spend the night in Dunedoo.

A 44-year-old man from Haberfield, a 51-year-old man from Fairfield West and a 38-year-old woman from Burwood were issued $1000 PINs for not complying with noticed direction 7/8/9 Covid-19.

They were also issued traffic infringement notices for driving an unregistered vehicle and parking in a no stopping zone.

“(They were visiting) a small town in the central west, police were alerted to that,” Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said.

“Police found the car (and) have technology to make instantaneous results in terms of looking at the registration of that vehicle.

“It happened to be unregistered, and it was parked incorrectly.

“Those (three) people were easily found; the (Dunedoo) community identified them. Police caught up with them quickly, issued infringement notices, and then directed back to greater Sydney.”

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said two Sydneysiders were issued PINs for driving to Dunedoo. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De MarchiSource:News Corp Australia