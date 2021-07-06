Monday, July 05, 2021 by: Mike Adams

(Natural News) As American Military News now reports, Japanese State Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama is now issuing a public warning that China and Russia are gearing up for a surprise attack on America.

“…[T]hey plan to launch a Pearl Harbor-style attack on the U.S., similar to how Japan did on Dec. 7, 1941, propelling the U.S. into World War II,” warns AMN. Nakayama adds that today’s nuclear weapons are hundreds of times more powerful than the early atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, stating that, “Honolulu will be erased from the map” if China and Russia attack Hawaii.

The Hawaiian islands are of immense strategic importance to the United States, with the region housing military communications operations that are critical for national security. Any attack on the United States would first target multiple Hawaiian islands, including Kauai and Oahu.

These statements by Nakayama confirm what independent media outlets like Natural News, The Epoch Times, InfoWars and The Commonsense Show have been warning about for years: China plans to attack and destroy the United States of America in order to achieve global dominance and rule the world. Far from bring a “fringe theory,” the threat that China poses against the United States is now so obvious that even America’s strategic allies are sounding the alarm.

As Natural News readers know, we have interviewed geopolitical analyst JR Nyquist several times, and he has repeatedly sounded the alarm of Chinese and Russian threats against the United States, even detailing the land invasion that China plans to activate as part of the occupation of America.

Here’s our latest interview with J R Nyquist:

China plans to utterly obliterate the United States, colonize North America and use the farmland to feed its growing empire

As I’ve covered in numerous Situation Update podcasts, China has longstanding plans to defeat and eliminate the United States of America, then colonize all of North America (including Canada) and use the farmland to feed its own 1.4 billion people who are facing their own food security crisis due to domestic crop failures in China.

This plan requires the land invasion of the United States, followed by the total extermination of all remaining Americans. The launching of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus bioweapon was just the opening salvo in this war against America. Many more phases are yet to come. Sadly, the Pentagon, FBI, Biden administration, CDC and CIA are all working for China, while the NSA, DIA, Space Force and many other elements of government are fighting to defend America against traitors and enemies. Governors of blue states are functioning as extensions of communist China, while governors of red states are on America’s side.

Most likely, the main thrust of the coming attack will be unleashed via cyber warfare, targeting America’s power and energy infrastructure installations. China knows that America’s power grid is extremely vulnerable and barely function in hot or cold weather (as proven by recent rolling blackouts in Oregon, California, Texas and elsewhere). In California, the regional power company shuts off portions of the power grid when the wind blows!

Once the grid goes down, banking and finance sectors grind to a halt

Taking down the power grid is not the end goal all by itself, of course. The loss of power infrastructure would set off a cascade of catastrophic events in the realm of banking and finance, essentially bringing all electronic transactions to a standstill. This includes retail transactions, ATMs, banking operations, commercial transactions, electronic funds transfers, investment activities, food stamps, pension payments, cryptocurrencies and everything else you might imagine. Without electricity, the modern world of finance instantly ceases to function.

This would almost instantly thrust every major U.S. city into chaos, with widespread looting, arson, attacks on innocent citizens and total mayhem. (This happens nearly every weekend in many left-wing cities even when the lights are on, by the way.)

Within 48 hours, nearly every retail outlet in these areas would be stripped bare, including grocery stores, electronics retailers, sporting goods stores and even clothing stores. Expect martial law to be declared very quickly, followed by the suspension of the U.S. Constitution and federal attempts at widespread gun confiscation. Travel on major roads will become impossible.

The violence and chaos of the inner cities will quickly spill into suburban areas, and then — for the survivors — into the countryside as refugees attempt to flee the collapsing cities on foot, seeking food and shelter.

I have stumbled across an outstanding audio book that I think captures what this might look like. It’s called, “Tomorrow War: The Chronicles of Max Redacted,” by J. L. Bourne.



The book seethes with authenticity of what a global engineered economic collapse would look like (a “global reset” caused by a cyber attack that bleeds into the financial infrastructure), and it seems very accurate in depicting the attempted totalitarian response by government.

