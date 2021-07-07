https://www.brighteon.com/embed/95cb0f13-2286-434e-9c8a-1328f203a7dc

Please watch and share far and wide folks.

The study was conducted of all the main health and medicine regulatory bodies in several countries, and the report declares unequivocally, that based on the data they are seeing of the deaths and injuries resulting from the Sars-COV2 COVID 19 vaccine, there is more then enough evidence to declare this is experiment needs to stop, and the ingredients in the vaccines are toxic to human beings.