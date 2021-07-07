‘We’ll Go Door-To-Door’: Biden Launching Campaign To Compel Unvaccinated Americans To Get Jab
BY TYLER DURDEN TUESDAY, JUL 06, 2021 – 03:18 PM
The Biden administration is organizing a door-to-door campaign to encourage unvaccinated Americans to take the jab, after failing to achieve their 4th of July vaccination targets.
While laying out the Biden administration’s plan to boost vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said they would focus on “targeted community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they get the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.
According to the Daily Mail, at least 67% of American adults have received at least one shot.Via the Daily Mail
He’s also expected to push for adolescents aged 12-18 to get vaccinated as they go back to school or prepare for fall sports.