‘We’ll Go Door-To-Door’: Biden Launching Campaign To Compel Unvaccinated Americans To Get Jab

BY TYLER DURDEN TUESDAY, JUL 06, 2021 – 03:18 PM

The Biden administration is organizing a door-to-door campaign to encourage unvaccinated Americans to take the jab, after failing to achieve their 4th of July vaccination targets.

While laying out the Biden administration’s plan to boost vaccines, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said they would focus on “targeted community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they get the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.

So, they've got a list?

Jen Psaki: We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S70VjPojfj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

BIDEN: "We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors" to get people vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oJ2lG9bqaw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2021

Look how it’s trending down… that’s why there is a reluctance to have the vaccination, The people aren’t stupid

According to the Daily Mail, at least 67% of American adults have received at least one shot.Via the Daily Mail

He’s also expected to push for adolescents aged 12-18 to get vaccinated as they go back to school or prepare for fall sports.