At the onset of the Covid 19 outbreak, I received information about something called Operation Lockstep.

I was told by one deep-cover-insider that this plot was developed approximately two years prior to the outbreak of Covid 19.

This plot against humanity also goes by other aliases. The policies and procedures, summarized below, are in the process of being codified into law by Congress or placed into formal existence through Executive Order.

After receiving this information, for a second time, last May, from an officer based at the Pentagon, I decided to take this seriously. In the past 14 months, I have watched the unveiling of this plot and have witnessed a progressive step-by-step manner.

In the past week, I have received four notifications of this plot from private sources. The lid is coming off the cover-up. However, the plot is near completion and is only experiencing minor pushback in America and around the world.

The original documents are heavily laden with copyright warnings. Therefore, for the purposes of this article, I decided to play it safe and paraphrase the components of this plot.

Operation Lockstep

There are three phases associated with the subjugation of humanity through the use of globally applied medical-martial-law.

Phase 1: The common cold/flu, or ailments with minor symptomology is used to lockdown a nation. A flawed testing system will be utilized to greatly embellish the threat. Mass media will be used in order to play on the fears of the public in order to gain compliance.

In the case of Covid case numbers there will be a variety of means to inflate the Covid count and these include the following steps:

1. Double-counting

2. Classifying as many deaths as possible as possible as Covid. Covid will often be accompanied by co-morbidity and this makes manipulating the case numbers much more attainable.

3. Changing death certificates.

4. Pay local health entities for all Covid diagnosis and remit federal payment at a much higher rate for reporting Covid deaths.

5. Use non-validated testing to increase the false positive Covid case numbers.

6. The death curve must be greatly exaggerated. The use of contraindicated medical practices can be brought to bear for this purpose. The approach must be institutuinalized in nature (e.g., critical care units, nursing homes, etc.)

Public compliance will be obtained through a partnership with social media companies which will act as defacto agents of the government who will subsequently enforce strict censorship policies designed to completely control the narrative.

Public resistance will be disallowed. Lockdowns will be implemented and public protesting will be strictly prohibited.

Phase 2 : The culmination of the first phase will lead to the enhancement of failed immune systems through a lack of food, wearing masks which will compromise immune system functioning. Specific exposure to Vitamin D must be limited and this includes through the discouragement of the use of supplements and habitual exposure to sunlight. Introduction of artificial foods must be introduced in order to further compromise immune systems. Food shortages must be engineered to ensure the control of the population’s diet.

Repetitive lockdowns must become an absolute staple of life.

Exposure to 5G radiation will greatly impair immune system functionng.When people reappear in society, in between mandated lockdowns, immune system depletion will make subjects more likely to fall ill. Covid 19 will provide a convenient excuse for the greater rates of illness and mortality that will follow. This will further perpetuate the need for ever-increasing lockdowns.

Vaccine compliance will become the dominant theme. If society is generally not compliant with taking the vaccines, longer lockdowns must be initiated until everyone takes the vaccine.

At this point, all media must be controlled. All social media will ban the accounts of any sign resistance to the vaccine. Text messages must be filtered. Cell phone communications will be censored through the introduction of identifiable key words. Any Covid 19 treatment, exclusive of vaccines, must be strictly prohibited. The assets and resources of our colleagues at the CDC and FDA must be brought to bearatthis point.

Phase 3: Weaponized SARS/HIV/MERS/EBOLA SYMPTOMOLOGY will be introduced to the general population if there is a general resistence to the vaccine.

Death curves will dramatically spike.

A “Return to normality” will become the dominant theme in order to crush any organized resistance. Vaccine resisters will be demonized by public officials.

A public shaming program will be introduced in order to marginalize any formal resistance to the vaccines. Those that have taken the vaccine will be in a state of war with those who have not been fully vaccinated.

Conclusion

I made a checklist prior to publication, and there is nothing present here in this summary of action that has not been acted upon.

As one might assume, concentration camps are a part of this plot which should make it obvious why I have donated so much time to the topic in recent weeks.

This is only the first part for which there is massive amounts of policies that have yet to be implemented. Stay tuned for more on this plot to completely subjugate America.