It has been claimed on social media that the pandemic was planned by the Rockefeller Foundation, under the guise of something called ‘Operation Lockstep’. Claims circulating on WhatsApp say these plans were originally published in a book in 1989.

All the posts include a page of text titled: “Operation Lockstep: from the Rockefeller Playbook”.

It describes a scenario whereby a combination of “draconian” lockdown rules imposed in response to a mild illness, and exposure to “5G radiation” lead to lowered immunity.

The post appears to make several claims about the current pandemic, but many are things we have previously fact checked and found to be false. For example, evidence shows that Covid-19 is not the same as flu, Covid-19 is more dangerous than the flu, coronavirus tests do not give a large number of false positive results, we do have accurate numbers for how many people have died of Covid and 5G is not harmful.

It then says when people “re-emerge into society” they will become ill and this will be blamed on Covid-19. People will be offered a vaccine and a “weaponised” virus will be released if too many people refuse the vaccine, leading to war between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. There is nothing to suggest any of this will happen.

The Rockefeller Foundation is a private foundation based in America, founded by the wealthy Rockefeller family more than a century ago. Claims about Operation Lockstep have been previously debunked by American fact checking organisation Snopes, which reported that in 2010 the Rockefeller Foundation funded a scenario planning exercise called ‘Scenario for the Future of Technology and International Development’.

This looked at various different imagined scenarios and the role technology could theoretically play in them, including a global pandemic. The global pandemic scenario was named ‘Lock Step’ in this exercise.

However, the ‘Lock Step’ outlined in the Rockefeller Foundation’s work sufficient resemblance to the ‘Operation Lockstep’ text being circulated on social media, even though it doesn’t mention Covid-19 at all. It also does not talk about 5G, inflation of case numbers, flawed testing, weaponised viruses or a war caused by vaccines.

Instead, it imagines a pandemic caused by an influenza strain which originated in wild geese, emerging in 2012 and killing 8 million people in seven months, the majority of deaths being in “healthy young adults”. (In contrast, the Covid-19 pandemic is estimated to have killed 3.38 million people in the 17 months since it was first detected in December 2019, with the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions most at risk).

Regardless of the details about geese and lockstep not mentioning Covid expressly, the imagined scenario bears a passing resemblance to the current situation, such as governments imposing restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

However, the scenario also describes Africa and Southeast Asia being particularly affected by the imagined virus, whereas Covid-19 has more severely affected Europe, South America and the United States. Again it is a scenario which is meant to be a smokescreen for the real thing,

Another version of this claim being widely shared on WhatsApp says that the false ‘Operation Lockstep’ text comes from a book published in 1989 called ‘The New World Order’ by A. Ralph Epperson. This is a real book,

But here’s the link to the document where you can muse over it yourself

http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf

LOCK STEP



Scenario



Narratives



A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback



In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit.

Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain—originating from wild geese—was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months, the majority of them healthy young adults.

The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.



The pandemic blanketed the planet—though disproportionate numbers died in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America, where the virus spread like wildfire in the absence of official containment protocols.

But even in developed countries, containment was a challenge.

The United States’s initial policy of “strongly discouraging” citizens from flying proved deadly in its leniency, accelerating the spread of the virus not just within the U.S. but across borders.

However, a few countries did fare better—China in particular.

The Chinese government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as its instant and near-hermetic sealing off of all borders, saved millions of lives, stopping the spread of the virus far earlier than in other countries and enabling a swifter post-pandemic recovery

China’s government was not the only one that took extreme measures to protect its citizens from risk and exposure. During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets.

Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified.

In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems—from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty—leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.



At first, the notion of a more controlled world gained wide acceptance and approval. Citizens willingly gave up some of their sovereignty—and their privacy—to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability.



Citizens were more tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight, and national leaders had more latitude to impose order in the ways they saw fit. In developed countries, this heightened oversight took many forms:

biometric IDs for all citizens, for example, and tighter regulation of key industries whose stability was deemed vital to national interests. In many developed countries, enforced cooperation with a suite of new regulations and agreements slowly but steadily restored both order and, importantly, economic growth.



Across the developing world, however, the

story was different—and much more variable.

Top-down authority took different forms

in different countries, hinging largely on

the capacity, caliber, and intentions of their

leaders. In countries with strong and thoughtful

leaders, citizens’ overall economic status

and quality of life increased. In India, for

example, air quality drastically improved after

2016, when the government outlawed high emitting vehicles.

In Ghana, the introduction

of ambitious government programs to improve

basic infrastructure and ensure the availability

of clean water for all her people led to a sharp

decline in water-borne diseases. But more

authoritarian leadership worked less well—and

in some cases tragically—in countries run by

irresponsible elites who used their increased

power to pursue their own interests at the

expense of their citizens.



There were other downsides, as the rise of

virulent nationalism created new hazards:

spectators at the 2018 World Cup, for example, wore bulletproof vests that sported a patch

of their national flag.

Strong technology

regulations stifled innovation, kept costs high,

and curbed adoption. In the developing world,

access to “approved” technologies increased

but beyond that remained limited: the locus

of technology innovation was largely in the

developed world, leaving many developing

countries on the receiving end of technologies

that others consider “best” for them. Some

governments found this patronizing and refused

to distribute computers and other technologies

that they scoffed at as “second hand.”

Meanwhile, developing countries with more

resources and better capacity began to innovate

internally to fill these gaps on their own.



Meanwhile, in the developed world, the presence

of so many top-down rules and norms greatly

inhibited entrepreneurial activity.

Scientists and innovators were often told by governments

what research lines to pursue and were guided

mostly toward projects that would make money

(e.g., market-driven product development) or

were “sure bets” (e.g., fundamental research),

leaving more risky or innovative research

areas largely untapped.

Well-off countries and

monopolistic companies with big research and

development budgets still made significant

advances, but the IP behind their breakthroughs

remained locked behind strict national or

corporate protection. Russia and India imposed

stringent domestic standards for supervising

and certifying encryption-related products and

their suppliers—a category that in reality meant

all IT innovations. The U.S. and EU struck back

with retaliatory national standards, throwing

a wrench in the development and diffusion of

technology globally.



Especially in the developing world, acting in

one’s national self-interest often meant seeking

practical alliances that fit with those interests—whether it was gaining access to

needed resources or banding together in order

to achieve economic growth. In South America

and Africa, regional and sub-regional alliances

became more structured. Kenya doubled its

trade with southern and eastern Africa, as new

partnerships grew within the continent.

China’s investment in Africa expanded as the bargain

of new jobs and infrastructure in exchange for

access to key minerals or food exports proved

agreeable to many governments. Cross-border

ties proliferated in the form of official security

aid. While the deployment of foreign security

teams was welcomed in some of the most dire

failed states, one-size-fits-all solutions yielded

few positive results.



By 2025, people seemed to be growing weary of so much top-down control and letting leaders

and authorities make choices for them.



Wherever national interests clashed with individual interests, there was conflict.

Sporadic pushback became increasingly organized and

coordinated, as disaffected youth and people

who had seen their status and opportunities slip

away—largely in developing countries—incited

civil unrest. In 2026, protestors in Nigeria

brought down the government, fed up with the

entrenched cronyism and corruption. Even those

who liked the greater stability and predictability

of this world began to grow uncomfortable and

constrained by so many tight rules and by the

strictness of national boundaries.

The feeling lingered that sooner or later, something would

inevitably upset the neat order that the world’s

governments had worked so hard to establish. •

Technology Under Lockstep

While there is no way of accurately predicting what the important technological

advancements will be in the future, the scenario narratives point to areas where

conditions may enable or accelerate the development of certain kinds of technologies.



Thus for each scenario we offer a sense of the context for technological innovation,

taking into consideration the pace, geography, and key creators.

We also suggest a few

technology trends and applications that could flourish in each scenario.



Technological innovation in “Lock Step” is largely driven by government and is

focused on issues of national security and health and safety.

Most technological improvements are created by and for developed countries, shaped by governments’

dual desire to control and to monitor their citizens.

In states with poor governance, large-scale projects that fail to progress abound.



Technology trends and applications we might see:



• Scanners using advanced functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)

technology become the norm at airports and other public areas to detect

abnormal behavior that may indicate “antisocial intent.”



• In the aftermath of pandemic scares, smarter packaging for food and beverages

is applied first by big companies and producers in a business-to-business

environment, and then adopted for individual products and consumers.



• New diagnostics are developed to detect communicable diseases. The

application of health screening also changes; screening becomes a prerequisite

for release from a hospital or prison, successfully slowing the spread of many

diseases.



• Tele-presence technologies respond to the demand for less expensive, lower bandwidth, sophisticated communications systems for populations whose travel

is restricted.



• Driven by protectionism and national security concerns, nations create their

own independent, regionally defined IT networks, mimicking China’s firewalls.

Governments have varying degrees of success in policing internet traffic, but

these efforts nevertheless fracture the “World Wide” Web.

