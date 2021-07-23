by Kelen McBreen July 22nd 2021, 1:28 pm

Agency removed over 6,000 mortalities from their website

The CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine adverse reaction tracking system VAERS mysteriously removed thousands of deaths last week just as the spotlight on vaccine-related deaths started to grow brighter.

Archived posts from the CDC website show that between December 14, 2020, & July 13th, 2021, VAERS received 6,079 reports of death among people who received a COVID vaccine.

https://api.banned.video/embed/60f9a21652ae3206d9deeb8b

The exact same web page showed from December 14, 2020, to July 19, 2021, 12,313 deaths were reported.

That’s a 6,234 death increase in six days!

However, on July 21, just two days later, the website claimed the number of deaths reported after receiving the COVID vaccine was back down to 6,207.

So, what is the real number?

A whistleblower recently submitted a declaration under threat of perjury as part of a lawsuit, claiming VAERS underreports vaccine-related deaths by a factor of at least five.

If her calculations are correct, the real number of COVID vaccine-induced deaths is closer to 45,000.

In the document, the anonymous insider claimed, “On July 9, 2021, there were 9,048 deaths reported in VAERS.”

This is a larger number than the VAERS page showed days later, on July 12.

On Wednesday, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) told Fox Business, “New cases of COVID in Israel are about 84% with vaccinated individuals.

https://api.banned.video/embed/60f9a94a4641590721b21ba9

A full audit of COVID vaccine data should be initiated by elected officials.

Data out of Maine reveals the same pattern that emerged in Israel, vaccinated people are spreading and catching the Delta variant.

https://api.banned.video/embed/60f8c31ab0ed73057e5359ba