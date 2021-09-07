by Jamie White September 6th 2021, 1:07 pm

Comes as Australian government threatens to shut off unvaccinated individuals from society and introduces Orwellian COVID tracking app.

Alarming videos out of Australia reveal numerous empty supermarket shelves as thousands of distribution workers are forced to isolate in their homes and a trucker strike is underway.

Major shortages are taking hold down under, with grocery workers forced to isolate in their homes due to the country’s draconian COVID measures.

Truckers in Australia also launched a nationwide strike on September 1 to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and passports, which has received a total media blackout.

The truckers have reportedly blockaded every entrance into Sydney despite reports that their radios have been jammed.

But the grocery chains insist the shortages are due to the stores “doing their part” to keep employees from working to reduce COVID spread.

“By playing our part to help protect the community, some of our team members are currently in self-isolation to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” Coles told the Daily Mail Australia in a statement.

“As a result, we are experiencing reduced product availability in stores and online.”

The Australian government has apparently taken notice of the truckers’ actions despite the media blackout — they backed off trying to force them to take the vaccine to enter South Australia a few days ago.

It looks like Australia Truckies did it today👏👏👏 🚚 pic.twitter.com/iEYIh8Gqsc — Alex Giorgio (@AlexGiorgio6) September 2, 2021

Currently, Australia is still enforcing some of the harshest lockdowns and draconian contact tracing measures in the world, announcing their intention to force citizens to report to the government via a tracking app and threatening to shut unvaccinated individuals out of society.

Authorities have scrapped a plan to force truckies from high-risk #Covid19 areas to have at least one vaccine shot before entering South Australia. Do you agree with the decision? Details: https://t.co/aUmTqi40vQ #TheAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/2PJY1Y5K8B — The Advertiser (@theTiser) September 1, 2021

